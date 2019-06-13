Tons of “Thanks” to Invitational Organizers and Helpers

May 30 and 31st was our Invitational. Thanks to Maddie and all of her helpers and committees for putting on a fun-filled event for all of us. Thanks go to Jim, Tyler and Carlis for all the work they did in scoring and filly race etc. Thanks to Bill and his crew for getting the course into great shape for us. And thanks to Dustin, Andi and their crew for good food, service and drinks.

Congratulations to all of the contestants that placed in the skills challenges. I do not have a list of your winnings but know there were a bunch of you that did very well. Me, not so much. I do have a list of those that had birdies and chip-ins. There were a slew of you! Thirteen had birdies during the course of the Invitational. And only two of you had chip-ins.

Birdies: Karen Price, Claudia Archer, Patti Egge, Marilyn Baca, Gayle Liljeblad, Karen Broadbent, Jane Butler, Penelope Crumpley, Chris Fridman, Kathleen Galbo, Kay Gilbert, Kelly Mullaly and Alma Ortega-Avery.

Chip-ins: Linda Thode, and Karen Price.

The Flight winners were:

Flight 1: First Place, Baca/Shatto/Maddox and Rea, 250; Second Place, Archer/McInnis/Price and Mumaugh, 252; Third Place Tie, Quintal/Micheli/Egge and Stallins, 259, and Brzezinski/Kennedy/Venable and Oliver, 259.

Flight 2: First Place, Davis/Miller/Willard and Johnston, 243; Second Place, Twohig/Michel/Julian and Menary, 248; Third Place, Szyper/Gobby/Mortara and Steiner, 250; Fourth Place, Graham/Elko/Mullaly and Abbott, 252.

Flight 3: First Place, Jaques/Pereira/Martin and Cimino, 242; Second Place, Brusher/Hatchett/Sessions and Feld, 251; Third Place, Liljeblad/Bush/Pray and Fuller-Wilson, 257; Fourth Place, Stein/Rosa/Berg and Dekellis, 261.

Flight 4: First Place, Ortega-Avery/Royce/Trotter and Rogers, 238; Second Place, Brewster/Harris/Powers and Hill, 253; Third Place, Teague/Wilson/Fahey and Killgore, 254; Fourth Place, Thode/Slayton/Bennett and Underwood, 257.

Congratulations to all of you!

June 6, 7 and 8 was the Men’s Invitational. I hope all of you found fun things to do while we could not be on our course.

We had seven ladies from Lake Wildwood play in the Nevada County Golf Invitational June 11 — four-person teams, 2 best ball stableford scoring.

Maddie Graham on the first place team, flight one; Nancy Venable, Kerri Julian and Sandy Twohig on the second place team, flight one; Linda Thode on the first place team, flight 2; and Maria Fahey and Karen Broadbent also participated in the fun.

We are back on June 13 and June 20 with the start of the Queen Bee! Our luncheon will follow the June 20 round. Any questions contact Terri and Betsy.

July 18 will be the Battle of the Sexes! Grab your Lady partner and we will match you by your team handicap with members of the 18-Hole Men’s club. The sign-up sheet and flyer are in the Pro Shop! Cost is $5.00 per person. Bring your checks or if you pay cash, put it in an envelope with your name and place it in the manila envelope in the Pro Shop.

This is a 2-person best ball match play round. You may choose your female partner and you will be paired up with a team of two men with similar handicaps. You will receive one point for winning your individual match and a half point for a tie. The individual points will be added to determine the club score. The club that has the most accumulated points will win and share the prize money.

If you are a woman resident of Lake Wildwood and love to play golf, we would love to meet you. If you are looking to meet some fun gals to play golf with, we would love to have you join us. We play on Thursday mornings. Contact MJ Brusher at 205-9492 for details on how to join our Club.

My next article is due on June 26, so please have any Club-related information to me by that deadline. Enjoy the sunshine and I will see you on the course.