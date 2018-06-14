Tom Hall Celebrated for Contribution to Country and Lake Wildwood

This year the Lake Wildwood Social Committee will salute Tom Hall at the Fourth of July Celebration for his service in the US Air Force and the many contributions to our community. A resident of Lake Wildwood for almost 30 years his mark can be found in numerous locations throughout LWW.

He spent his youth in both Mississippi and the San Diego area where his father worked in the aircraft industry. Following graduation from San Diego State University with a B.S. in Civil Engineering in 1962, he received a commission in the US Air Force in the engineering field after Officer Training School at Lackland AFB. His first assignment was Luke AFB near Phoenix, AZ. At that time Luke AFB was a fighter training base and a North American Air Defense Radar Command Center. He recounts two memorable events during his days at Luke AFB.

He was the Base Officer of the Day when President John Kennedy was assassinated. He had to retrieve all the various Base Commanders, and route all the communications in preparation for whatever might be coming from all US enemies. There were many rumors, but no one knew what might happen. The 2nd memorable day was surviving a crash landing in a fighter trainer in Virginia while taking a set of engineering plans and specifications to the Pentagon in DC.

In 1965, 1st Lt Hall left active duty and spent the next few years in the Reserves. Tom feels these were some of the best years of his life.

After his military service, Tom worked for the California Department of Water Resources where he performed engineering work on the Oroville Dam (not the recently failed spillway), the California Aqueduct, and the Tehachapi Pumping Plant. In 1969, he joined a construction firm where he spent the next thirty years in construction engineering, estimating, and management. He was Project Engineer on the largest project in Cal Trans history at the time, the 805 Viaduct over Mission Valley, in San Diego. His favorite is a 700 + ft long arch bridge crossing over I 15 North of Escondido, CA.

Tom and his wife, Darlene, of 54 years raise three sons before moving to Lake Wildwood in 1989. Tom worked "on the road" until his retirement in 2002 and then turned his attention to improving Lake Wildwood. As a past Chairman and continued member of the LWW Public Works Committee his contributions have resulted in infrastructure improvements and improved maintenance procedures. Most notable has been the addition of the Community Center and pool improvements for which he received the "LWW Citizen of the year" award in 2009. Outside of Lake Wildwood, He was a State Parks Docent at Bridgeport for 10 – 12 years; he was a volunteer at "Sammies "Animal shelter for 10 +/- years; and spent many years working for and supporting Music in the Mountains. He is currently serving as licensed ACBL Bridge Director at the Grange & LWW.

The Social Committee is grateful for all the contributions Tom Hall has made to enhance Lake Wildwood and serve our country