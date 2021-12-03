‘Tis the Season





Happy Hanukkah to our Jewish readers! In this issue you will find one of the publications I put together each year, Holidays in Nevada County, filled with information about the many holiday events we can enjoy this month. Also, I have created a Penn Valley holiday gift guide in this issue of TWI, and I hope you will think local first when doing your holiday shopping.

I hope everyone had a wonderful Thanksgiving full of family, great food, and joy. My husband and I enjoyed hosting his family in our home, and we are overflowing with gratitude for all of the blessings we enjoy in our lives.

Navigating family with different opinions can sometimes be difficult, but we have learned to focus on what brings us together rather than what could tear us apart. I attended Dr. Kellerman’s impressive presentation last month about his amazing work in Uganda for the past two decades, bringing medical care to one of the most impoverished and dangerous places on the planet. He had come at the invitation of the LWW Social Committee (thank you to Linda Bailey for allowing me to attend), and I was thrilled to learn more about Dr. Kellerman’s charitable work. However, there was a small contingent of people who, instead of listening and learning from his presentation, banded together to attack the Social Committee’s guest with anger and derision.

This type of behavior is being echoed throughout the nation right now from town halls to school board meetings, and while unwelcome there, was even more inappropriate in this type of setting. “I have had conversations in South Africa with warlords who have committed crimes against humanity, and even we were able to talk rationally and find common ground,” Dr. Kellerman said during the presentation. “The vitriol I have experienced in my position here is beyond anything I could have ever imagined. It has to stop.”

He is correct; this behavior has to stop. And that starts with listening to one another and finding common ground. Alex Alexander’s Y’Think column in this issue has some great tips for doing so; it is my hope that people take it to heart and stop showing up to attack those who are doing their best to help in a horrible situation. ‘Tis the season for love, joy, and peace. It’s a great time to reflect on who we are and who we want to be. Who do YOU want to be?

For me, the answer is simple: Let there be peace on Earth, and let it begin with me.

The Wildwood Independent Editor