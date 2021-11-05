‘Tis the Season

We have good news! Once again, the Women’s Club will host their Holiday Brunch. This much- anticipated event will be held from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Sunday, December 12, at the Community Center Lake Room.

What a wonderful way to get into the spirit of the Holiday Season. Toast your friends and family with a mimosa and enjoy a delicious brunch catered by At Your Service.

Ticket price for the event is $27 each for members and spouses/partners; $30 for non-members. Please contact Kathy Hendricks at 432-5191 or dkhendricks71@gmail.com prior to mailing checks to LWW Women’s Club, c/o Kathy Hendricks, 18966 Jayhawks Drive, Penn Valley, CA 95946. Reservation deadline is December 3.

Supporting local charities continues to be the mission of the Women’s Club. For membership information, please contact our membership chair, Barbara Ceresa (432-9461) or e-mail bbceresa@yahoo.com .

Please remember that masks are required (with or without a vaccination) when entering the Community Center.