‘Tis the Season
Women’s Club Holiday Brunch
We have good news! Once again, the Women’s Club will host their Holiday Brunch. This much- anticipated event will be held from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Sunday, December 12, at the Community Center Lake Room.
What a wonderful way to get into the spirit of the Holiday Season. Toast your friends and family with a mimosa and enjoy a delicious brunch catered by At Your Service.
Ticket price for the event is $27 each for members and spouses/partners; $30 for non-members. Please contact Kathy Hendricks at 432-5191 or dkhendricks71@gmail.com prior to mailing checks to LWW Women’s Club, c/o Kathy Hendricks, 18966 Jayhawks Drive, Penn Valley, CA 95946. Reservation deadline is December 3.
Supporting local charities continues to be the mission of the Women’s Club. For membership information, please contact our membership chair, Barbara Ceresa (432-9461) or e-mail bbceresa@yahoo.com.
Please remember that masks are required (with or without a vaccination) when entering the Community Center.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
‘Tis the Season
We have good news! Once again, the Women’s Club will host their Holiday Brunch. This much- anticipated event will be held from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Sunday, December 12, at the Community Center Lake Room.