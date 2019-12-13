“Deck the halls with boughs of holly, tis the season to be jolly,” so the song goes.

Hmmm, wonder where I can get some jolly juice. I need an extra large dose this year. I know why.

I’m going through the motions: put lights on the house, set up and decorated the tree, baked dozens of cookies and mailed gifts to the little ones in the family. But, something is missing. I know what.

I spoke to my daughter in southern California, my son in Rocklin and my eldest son here in Lake Wildwood, and all are in good health and doing well. But, someone is missing. I know who.

Memories of the joy and excitement I experienced during this season in past years keep me wondering, where did it all go? The family gatherings, traditional meals, midnight mass, falling snow, children waiting for Santa to come. It all changed. Not sure when.

At this time of year many of us feel this sense of void in our hearts. But the truth of the matter is that it is a good thing. It shows that we have lived full lives, have had loving relationships, have raised beautiful, healthy children, and fulfilled dreams beyond our imagination. And, let’s face it, while we are able to look back on that and feel some loss, we are also able to look forward to the joy of gathering with our friends and families in the coming weeks.

So join me in putting all of this into perspective, and rejoice that we are all here today and are able to enjoy each other and what remains. — Cathy Fagan