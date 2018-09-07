Time to Step Up!

Have you ever wondered how Lake Wildwood functions? Would you like to know more? Here's your chance to find out about Lake Wildwood! It is not uncommon to hear members say, "I've been here a year, and I don't know how to get involved or how things get done, or even where things are." If that is how you feel, this program is for you.

Beginning on Saturday, Oct. 6, the Community Relations Committee will be conducting presentations intended to help residents become informed members and knowledgeable volunteers of Lake Wildwood. The six sessions are open to the entire Lake Wildwood community, with a focus on those who wish to understand governance and operations and who have an interest in becoming involved with the community. The forums are designed to present the Who, What, How, and Where of Lake Wildwood.

Oct. 6, 10:00 a.m., Marina Room (Community Center) — You will tour Lake Wildwood to become familiar with the common facilities and properties and the associated amenities-rich environment. The tour will include a boat ride on the lake and a golf cart tour of the golf course.

Oct. 13, 10:00 a.m., Lake Room (Community Center) — You will learn about the general framework of HOAs plus Lake Wildwood Association history, environment and governing documents.

Oct. 20, 10:00 a.m., Lake Room — You will be introduced to Lake Wildwood management, departments, security and website. You will also find out what organizations are responsible for systems that are outside of Lake Wildwood's responsibilities.

Oct. 27, 10:00 a.m., Marina Room — You will review the finances of Lake Wildwood, including the budget, reserves, operating funds, carryovers, club funds and the planning process.

Nov. 3, 10:00 a.m., Lake Room — You will examine the governance structure, the fiduciary responsibilities and the ethical requirements of the Board, committees, and clubs.

Nov. 10, 10:00 a.m., Cedar Room (Oaks) — In this final forum you will acquire the knowledge of where to go for specific services, how to recommend changes and what the internal and external communication systems are in Lake Wildwood.

Each meeting should take about ninety minutes, and each has a mixture of presenters from Board members, management and knowledgeable members. Attendees will be asked to identify topics of interest so the experience becomes interactive and generates an interest to become involved.

The program is designed to be informal, with the hope that all who attend will come back each week and complete all six meetings. Those who do complete the program will receive recognition.

Lake Wildwood is sustained and enriched only by the conscientious contributions of many and, as time moves on, the leadership/volunteer positions need to be passed on. Come and learn what is involved in helping to make our community prosper.

In order to properly prepare the room and handouts, please register for the program by providing your name, contact email and phone number to lwwcr@gmail.com or call (530) 432-1152 Ext. 2001.