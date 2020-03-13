Thursday Evenings Added for Open Play

The weather has been amazing and the pickleball courts have been busier than ever. To ease the crowding on the weekends during drop-in, Thursday evenings have been added for open play.

This is in addition to the already existing Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday drop-in times. Evenings are available for reserved play as well which is a new privilege that we are enjoying.

All players are expected to maintain a “low noise” environment out of respect for the neighbors. This is easier said than done as we picklers are quite the enthusiastic group with competitive streaks that can yield some great rallies. That being said, please help your group keep their voices low and cheers under control.

The more pickleball one plays, the more a person can become interested in video resources to learn better techniques and winning strategies.

There are dozens of experts on YouTube that cover many aspects of learning and improving your pickleball game.

Most recently, my attention has been on the importance of getting to the NVZ (non volley zone) as quickly as possible to be ready for the all important “third shot drop”. Both of these aspects of pickleball are vital to success and will win many points.

It is beneficial to practice drills that specialize in executing a deep serve, a deep return and then skillfully hitting the ball into the NVZ or also called the kitchen.

Your opponent, upon returning your serve should get to the kitchen line quickly in preparation for this drop shot. With all players at the kitchen line, a dinking challenge can commence and continue until one erroneous pop up gives the opponent the chance to “put it away” in a slam fashion.

Doesn’t this all sound so easy?

Reality offers countless variables such as wind, shallow returns, ace serves to the backhand and many more unpredictable moments. Nevertheless, having done the drills repeatedly will undoubtedly sharpen your skills and improve your game.

The Pickleball Club sponsored the Spring Fling on March 18th and the lucky “wearing of the green” was out in full force.

It was an evening event and the 30 participants played a fast pace with the hope of advancing up to court 1 and the winners circle. Partners changed after each game so it stayed quite exciting and novel for all.

Upcoming activities :

*April Fools Day will be our General Meeting/Social at 5pm

*April 25-26 is the annual Tools, Trash and Treasures here in Lake Wildwood.

We need lots of donations (no clothing).

In general we are looking for small to medium size useful items in good condition. We are not accepting Furniture or other oversize items but feel free to contact Don Bogart 408-390-5602 or Bill Sikes 530-263-4098 if you have something awesome. We may make an exception.

*May 17th Dinko de Mayo Tournament 8-1:00— save the date!

More information later

*June 10th Annual Club Picnic

Welcome to the following new members to our Pickleball family: Richard & Boshina Skucha, Maxine Cook, Mike Johnson, Tom Wulf, Julie Gibson, Deanna Heyser, Jim & Nancy Hudzietz, Claudia Ingalls and Jay Lee.

Happy Dinking!!