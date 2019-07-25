Three to Represent Wildwood in LOP Tourney

Our Captain Deborah Stein opened the meeting wearing a fabulous red and blue cowgirl hat with silver stars. It was a jam packed meeting with several reports.

Jerri Morello and Arlene Thelan Co-Captains of our LWW Niners team are in FIRST place. Many coo-dos to the ladies that made up this team during the weeks of play. They are Dawn Castaldo, Alma Ortega-Avery, Kat Tuttle, Nita Edwards, Peggy Guilday, Rose Frazier-Hart, Patti Haney, Lonni Hoyt, Doris Heisler, and Carol Jacques. Way to Go Ladies!!!

Alma Ortega-Avery present pace of play rules for out of bound and moving to the closest to the fairway.

Ali McKeon introduced three of the six young ladies that will be representing LWW in the Corena Green Tournament at Lake of the Pines. They are Haley McCormick, Nevada City, Samantha Prosser and Sarah Day both LWW, and they will be joined by Kelsey Brancato, Adele Handan and Danielle McClung. A group will be cheering them on at LOP.

Linda Campbell and Mary Sowers reported on the final amount Alzheimer’s Tournament donated to Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation – $2700.00. They continued on with thank yous to all who assisted and played in the tournament. The other mention was for the Food Bank Birthday Bags. A big thank you to all the helped with that also.

Today’s tournament winners were 1st place with a score of 31, Mary Sowers, Joanie Broomfield and Sharon Meyer. 2nd place two teams tied with a score of 32, Carol Jacques, Deborah Stein, Linda Campbell, Nita Edwards, Alma Ortega-Avery, Randi Kemper and Cathy Jones. Four teams had score of 35. Nice job ladies.

Mary Zink reported that we have had a most improved golfer to report this month. The 3rd runner up is Pat Hall, 2nd runner up is Rose Frazier-Hart, 1st runner up is Gail Murphey and the winner is Nita Edwards!!! Congratulations Ladies!!!

Lonni Hoyt led the July Birthday Celebration.

Cyndi Yano reported on the invitations received to play at other golf course.

Caryl Fairfull reported on the golf committee meeting.

Deborah Stein closed the meeting.

Join us next month for another meeting of the many accomplishments of our Lady Niners. We will be meeting on Tuesday August 20th after nine holes of golf. See you there.