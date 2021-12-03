Think Local First this Holiday Season

Giving local gifts is a gift to local businesses, as well.

This holiday season, before you drive down the hill or fire up your computer, try shopping locally. Penn Valley has so many wonderful options right here in town, and our artisans create unique and lovely items that make perfect gifts that will be cherished for years to come. In addition, the wide variety of locally owned businesses would be happy to help you find just what you are looking for, often at the same price as the mall and with much friendlier service. Why not give it a try?

•It’s good for the local economy. For every $100 you spend at locally owned businesses, $68 will stay in the community, as opposed to $43 of $100 spent at a national chain located in your town.

•It keeps us unique. Our towns have managed to keep their historical charm and look different than anywhere else in the world. Why? Because local businesses populate the streets instead of chain stores.

•It helps nonprofits and schools. Nonprofit organizations receive about 250% more support from smaller business owners than big corporations.

•It creates jobs. With unemployment being such a big problem throughout the nation, buying locally ensures that your friends and neighbors have jobs and that they, in turn, can shop locally!

•It’s good for the environment. Not only do you save on the fuel to drive to Roseville or beyond, or in the case of internet shopping to ship your products from a distant land, here in Western Nevada County we are an environmentally friendly place with many products to reflect that.

Local Gift Ideas

There are so many wonderful local shopping opportunities right here in Penn Valley! Wildflower Nursery has an incredible gift shop that is filled with beautiful, unique gift options for the home. There are so many gift options at Whim! Be Beautiful, as well, from men’s and women’s clothing, kitchen and household items, jewelry, candles, and so much more. And, you can purchase gift certificates or store items online, so if you prefer shopping on your computer to going to stores, this is a great option to check many people off your list at once.

Of course, for the person who has everything, why not give them the gift of fine (or casual) dining with a restaurant gift certificate? Twelve 28 Kitchen has consistently been voted Best Local Restaurant by the readers of The Union since it first opened, and it’s right outside the gates of Lake Wildwood. Feeling more casual? Players Pizza, The Tack Room, Northridge, and Blue Cow Deli are all great options. For the coffee lover in your life, Honey+Cream and Java Dream would be happy to provide you with gift certificates so you can fuel your loved one’s days with caffeine and joy.

Speaking of drinks, we are lucky enough to have Gray Pine Winery, which won Best Winery in The Union’s Best of 2020 contest, along with the new Bullmastiff Brewery and Nevada County Mead Company right here in Penn Valley. Pick up a bottle or six to include in your holiday gatherings or to give as gifts.

For the outdoorsman (or woman) in your life, if you want to go big in your gift giving, how about a Sierra E-Bike? Or, go the other direction with some pampering from Reflections Salon and Spa, Head to Heal Day Spa, or Me Time Sanctuary. Or, if yoga or dance is more their speed, a gift certificate for classes at Yuba Yoga and Dance or Dragonfly Yoga and Wellness would be welcomed by the yogi (or yoga curious) person in your life.

So do yourself a favor this holiday season and think local first. You might just find the perfect gifts for everyone on your list right here in town. At the very least, you can enjoy the holiday spirit that infuses our towns this time of year.