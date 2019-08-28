The Yuba River Needs You.

SYRCL is recruiting 1,000 volunteers to join us for the 22nd Yuba River Cleanup on Saturday, Sept. 21, as we remove thousands of pounds of trash from the Yuba River, Bear River, Wolf Creek and Deer Creek. Register to volunteer today!

Since 1983, our community has protected the Yuba River watershed and its river inhabitants, inspiring thousands of volunteers, businesses and community partners to stand up for clean water and a healthy river. In the past 21 years of hosting the Annual Yuba River Cleanup, volunteers have rallied to remove more than 100 tons of garbage and recycling.

The Yuba River Cleanup allows local citizens to have an impact on their favorite spot in the watershed. It also helps reduce the human footprint on the watershed by removing trash before it enters the river.

We have 35 sites to cover. Register for your cleanup site today and help make our 22nd the best yet!

Don’t miss the Volunteer Appreciation Party following the Cleanup, from 1:00–3:00 p.m., at Pioneer Park in Nevada City. Come join our community of volunteers for an afternoon in celebration of our cleanup efforts, and enjoy delicious local eats, tasty brews, great company and the lively tunes of Farrow and the Peach Leaves. All volunteers registered by Sept. 15 will receive a delicious free lunch from Emily’s Catering, BriarPatch Coop and Diego’s.

Join our Clean-a-Thon Champions

Support the Yuba River Cleanup by starting your own Clean-a-Thon fund-raising page. Ours is the largest Cleanup in the Sierra and mobilizing this massive community effort requires a lot of time, energy and resources

Join our volunteers, staff and board as we work to raise $15,000. Help us keep this beloved community event going strong!

Thank You, Sponsors

SYRCL relies on the generous support from these sponsors to put on the largest river cleanup in the Sierra. To become a Yuba River Cleanup sponsor, contact Julie Pokrandt at Julie@YubaRiver.org or (530) 265-5961 ext. 214. Learn more about sponsorship opportunities for your business.