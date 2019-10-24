The Winners

So many of us attended the annual United Way fund-raiser, Grills and Grilles, held on Oct. 19, and enjoyed tasting the barbecued meats of the competing teams. I’d like to recognize the efforts of those who participated by posting the names of the winning teams.

There were two categories: Critics’ Choice and People’s Choice. The critics were people who are trained in judging such events, and the people’s choice were the votes cast by the public, tasting the meats from each competitor.

The following are the results:

Critics’ Choice: 1st Place, Griffin BBQ; 2nd Place, Interfaith Food Ministry BBQ; 3rd Place, Precision Q

People’s Choice: 1st Place, Rub n Butts; 2nd Place, The Rib Doctors; 3rd Place, Interfaith Food Ministry BBQ

While I was not able to get the names of the team members, I do know that our local Interfaith Food Ministry team was made up of Rick Kahil, Neil Hendricks and Mike Byrne of IFM and Chef Chris Fagan of Hospitality House.

Congratulations to all who participated. It was a great fund-raiser for United Way and a very enjoyable day for all who attended. — Cathy Fagan