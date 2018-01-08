The Union’s 6th Annual Chocolate Infusion coming Jan 28

Mmmmm, Chocolate!

The Union's 6th Annual Chocolate Infusion—an afternoon of chocolate, wine and jazz is coming Sunday, January 28th at the Miners Foundry Cultural Center in Nevada City, California. Chocolate Infusion is a fun speakeasy-themed afternoon of mouth-watering chocolate and wine (and beer) tasting, with authentic 1920s entertainment featuring the incredibly talented James Pace on jazz piano and Marty Geiger on trumpet reminiscent of the old Speakeasy world of 1920's Chicago. Bring your friends and enjoy their sound throughout the afternoon while you visit the many vendors who will be presenting their best delicacies for you to sample, both sweet and savory. Local wineries and breweries will also be on hand to pour tastes of their wines and beers. All samples, a souvenir wine glass, plus your entertainment and entry for door prizes are included in your ticket price. A no-host bar, sponsored by the Nevada City Chamber of Commerce, will sell wines by the glass and also their famous Chocolate Martinis and all bar proceeds will benefit the Nevada City Chamber.

New this year is our "Golden Ticket" promotion, sponsored by Stucki Jewelers of Grass Valley. Each week prior to Chocolate Infusion, watch your copy of The Union for a "Golden Ticket" good for a pair of free tickets to the event. Then at the event, each attendee will be handed a sealed envelope upon entry, to be opened all together at about 2:30 pm in the Osborne Woods Hall of the Miners Foundry. One lucky attendee will find the Golden Ticket in their envelope, and they will win a beautiful rose gold chocolate quartz necklace, valued at $600, donated by Stucki Jewelers.

ChocolateInfusionPrize2There is no better way to spend a Sunday afternoon in January than at Chocolate Infusion at the Miners Foundry in Nevada City! 1920's period attire is encouraged, but not required. A $50 gift certificate to the Golden Era Lounge will be awarded to the Best Man's costume and Best Woman's costume! Tickets are $25 in advance and available at The Union office at 464 Sutton Way, Grass Valley, by calling 530-477-4241, or online at http://www.theunion.com/chocolate. Tickets at the door the day of the event will be $30.