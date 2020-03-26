I want to assure everyone that Security is in normal operation during the current virus precautions. We do ask that you conduct business with us by telephone whenever possible. While our gates and office will be operational, we ask that residents remain outside while conducting business. Our patrol officers will respond to complaints in the field but will keep a reasonable distance and remain outside, when possible, when at residents’ homes.

We have now had several weeks of closed amenities and the stay-home restrictions. Security wants to thank our residents for the cooperation and the good cheer we are seeing at the gates. The sense of community is real here.

On Sunday evening, March 22, an alert resident on Thrush Court saw a car stopped in the middle of the road with a person inside. The driver was unconscious and both medics and CHP were called. While medics transported the driver, CHP was investigating the event as a possible DUI. Whatever the outcome, we are grateful that the call prevented the person from driving any further.

In the past few weeks, we have had several reports of gasoline being siphoned and stolen from boats stored at Meadow Park. On Tuesday morning, March 24, a resident was inspecting his boat and saw a person loitering near the boats. The resident also found a fuel can and a siphon hose attached to his boat. He confronted the loiterer and the suspect then got into a vehicle and fled the area. Security investigated and the Sheriff was called. The suspect vehicle was a white older Ford pickup with license 49455D1. That license is registered to a person in Sacramento with no apparent connection to the community. Based on our combined investigation, we believe that someone else was driving the vehicle that did have a connection here. We ask that anyone who recognizes the vehicle description contact Security.

On Tuesday, March 17, we needed to shut down the guest lane at the North Gate for a few hours in the late morning for some construction activities. Public Works was starting a trench for underground cables necessary for the upgrade to our security access system. The project is being done in short sessions to lessen the inconvenience and we had extra staff on hand to aid in entries. We thank you for your patience and we will be doing it a few more times in the coming weeks.

It is not too early to start thinking about boat season, and the good weather has many boat owners starting to wake from winter. If your boat is currently outside the community and does not have an intact Exit Band (Green Band), it will be quarantined upon entry. During both March and April, the quarantine period is 30 days so be sure to plan ahead. Please see the Association Governing Documents, Recreation Policy 9.25 for additional details.

Based on interest and questions received recently, I am offering some information on the Community’s speed limit rules and Security’s enforcement process. As I hope everyone knows, the speed limit everywhere in the community is 25 mph. This is a legally binding limit, and if the CHP caught you speeding, you could receive a formal court citation. Security operates under the Association Rules (Security Rule R-10.30.40) and enforces the speed limit as a Rule violation. Many of us refer to security enforcement as “citations” but they are not court actions; they are in house Rule violations.

We use modern radar units that are fully certified and calibrated daily. Our patrol officers are trained in all parts of the enforcement process, and we have very high confidence in the accuracy of our work. In my personal past in law enforcement I was a state-certified radar instructor and used traffic radar over many years. I too have confidence in our process.

If a person is contacted by Security for speeding, they will not receive a “ticket” at that time. Instead, the officer will write a report that is first reviewed and then forwarded to the Association Administration Office. A notice is then sent out by mail notifying the person of the violation. If the driver is a guest, the sponsoring resident also gets a notice, and if the resident is a tenant, then the landlord also gets a notice. The notice allows the paying of a fine or an appearance before the Board of Directors’ executive session violations hearing to protest the action.

The fines are based on the speed and whether it is a first or additional offense. For a first offense the fine is a base fine of $25.00 plus an additional $5.00 for every mile per hour over 25 mph. A violation for 35 mph in the 25 mph zone would be $75.00. A fine for 45 mph would be $125.00. Second and third offenses go up dramatically.

March activity by the numbers:

51 Notices of violation issued for speeding

11 Investigations of HOA Rule violations

12 Complaints of barking dogs, of which 7 resulted in violation notices

25 Complaints of loose dogs, of which 2 resulted in violation notices

12 Reports of suspicious circumstances

5 Parking violations

20 Assists with medical calls

10 Public assists

6 Assistances to the Sheriff’s Office