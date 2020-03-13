Potluck Band Thrills Open Mic Fans

Formed by Lake Wildwood residents, Nevada County’s newest musical group, “The Potluck Band”, entertained Open Mic fans who gave the local group lots of applause and accolades at the Monday night, March 9, Open Mic.

This new acoustic based collaboration includes community residents Mike and Sally Ramsey, Jeff Davis, and Dave Franklin.

They began performing separate song sets at the Oaks Clubhouse Open Mic last year during the Summer. Shortly thereafter they started to rehearse some new material together — launching their band earlier this year.

The Potluck Band’s acoustic song selections included familiar classic country and pop cover favorites. Their solid vocals performances were further enhanced with nice harmonizing and soft cajon percussion.

If you missed them, you can catch The Potluck Band again at another upcoming Oaks Open Mic night. Held twice a month on the second and fourth Monday evenings, the Oaks Open Mic features a variety of acoustic based singer/songwriter musicians from Lake Wildwood and the Nevada County area.

The talented mix of acoustic performers is always enjoyable—typically including an interesting variety of newer, intermediate, and seasoned musicians. Song selections span pop classics, country, folk, some traditional tunes and original songs. Admission is free. Customers can also enjoy the tasty food and drink from the 19th Hole Bar’s reasonably priced menu.

The Open Mic starts with a sound check at 5:45pm. The first performer begins at 6pm; the last singer is at 8pm. Customers are encouraged to arrive a little early for good seating. Acoustic musicians interested in requesting a fifteen minute performer song set should text the Open Mic Host, Bernie T. at 925-351-3672.

The next Lake Wildwood Open Mic is Monday night, March 23.