The Passing of Betsy Hatten—One of a Kind

Betsy Ann Hatten

Betsy (Bailie) Hatten passed away peacefully on Aug. 30. She was 75. She was born in Brooklyn, New York, on April 13, 1943, to Betty and Lawrence Bailie. She grew up in New Jersey and graduated from Syracuse University. She went on to earn a master's degree in education from Western Connecticut State University.

In 1997 Betsy and Don moved to Penn Valley, where Betsy quickly became involved in the Lake Wildwood community. She was instrumental in the development of Lake Wildwood Channel 95, serving as president and producing many episodes of "It's Around Town." She was active on Lake Wildwood's Community Relations committee and served as president for many years. She was also a member of the Red Hat Society. She acted in many productions at Lake Wildwood Theatre and LeGacy Productions of Nevada City.

Betsy was a professor at Sierra College in the education department. She also served as a Court Appointed Special Advocate for Children in Nevada County. She loved playing tennis, tap dancing, acting, boating and spending time with friends and family.

Betsy always had a smile on her face, a twinkle in her eye and lots of energy. She had a great sense of humor and brought laughter to everyone. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her husband, Don; son, Scott Christie, of South Venice, Florida; stepchildren, Greg Hatten of Rochester, Minnesota, Renee Montagne of Boise, Idaho, Mark Hatten of Fort Worth, Texas, Colette Maher of Melrose, Massachusetts; and grandchildren, Fiona Montagne, Lilian Montagne, Grayson Hatten, Reagan Hatten, Lauren Maher and Alex Maher. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to make a donation to a local charity of your choice.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.