The Parks and Recreation Committee Presents Guest Author Tanis Thorne

Tanis Thorne, Ethnohistorian, local author and educator who has spent her long career researching and writing about the complexity of the California Indian experience, will join us from 2-4 p.m. on Wednesday, July 20, in the Lake Room of the Community Center as she shares her new book, Nevada City Nisenan.

A gifted teacher and lecturer, Tanis will tell us about this new book which brings together new ideas, images and information about the Nisenan. Nevada City Nisenan is the story of survival, the importance of place, and the resilience of indigenous culture. The 184-page book contains over 100 rare photos, woodcuts, and illustrations. Its primary goal is to return Nisenan history and knowledge to the people who live in the rural Sierra Nevada Foothill communities of Nevada County.

Tanis is the author of four books, many scholarly articles, and these local booklets: “The Campoodie of Nevada City: The Story of a Rancheria” and “Indians in Nevada City in 1854”. “On the Trail of gold rush Artist HENRY B. BROWN Through Nisenan Country” by Tanis Thorne will be available for purchase.

Plan to join us for this free lecture and book signing from 2-4 p.m. on Wednesday, July 20, in the Lake Room of the Community Center. There is no charge for this lecture.