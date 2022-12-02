The new season of Comedy Night at The Oaks begins January 14

Courtesy photo

Myles Weber

After a couple of months off due to the Holidays, we begin a new season of Comedy in The Cedar room on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at 7 p.m.

Our headliner for the evening will be Las Vegas Comedian, Myles Weber. Myles is a Comedian on the rise. In addition to being on MTV’s Greatest Party Story Ever Told, his Dry Bar Comedy Special was voted 8th best on Dry Bar in 2021, prompting him to shoot a second Special with them in 2022. He has also been a part of some of the biggest comedy competitions and festivals in the United States. He took first place in the 40th Annual San Francisco International Comedy Competition (past competitors include Robin Williams, Dana Carvey, Sinbad, Ellen Degeneres, Patton Oswalt, and Dane Cook). Weber was the second youngest to win the competition and one of only two comics to ever sweep every round of the competition. He has also fared well in festivals, being among the “Best of The Fest” groups at the Burbank Comedy Festival, San Luis Obispo Comedy Festival (two times), and Big Pine Comedy Festival.

Our feature comedian for the evening will be Matt Gubser. Matt is a San Francisco Bay Area-based comic who performs across the country (and even internationally on occasion). Touching on topics ranging from parenting and dating, he intermingles personal anecdotes and biting social commentary, all couched in a comfortable, relaxed delivery. Matt has been part of SF Weekly’s “Best of the Bay” and was named “Comedian’s Comedian” in the Bay Area Stand Up Comedy Awards. His first special, “Daddy Issues” can be seen on Next Up Comedy. His most recent album, “Before He Was Famous,” reached number two on Amazon Music’s comedy chart.

Your host for the evening will be Lake Wildwood’s favorite Morty Stein. Morty is a high-energy, National Touring comedian who has been entertaining audiences young and old for many years. Audiences love his animated and unique storytelling about various topics that everybody can relate to. Many of his shows are private, corporate events, but he has appeared on the stages of many prestigious clubs across the country. Recently, he performed at several comedy festivals entertaining a wide range of audience members as well as industry professionals.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, December 16 at noon at the 19th hole bar. Tickets are $20 per person and there is a six-ticket limit per person. Seating is general admission. Make your plans now as this show will sell out fast.