Well it finally happened! We are open for play, with restrictions of course. Last Tuesday, we got the notice from Brian Cox, who got it from the county. The restrictions are not a real big deal but they do matter. Don’t touch the flag, or ball washer, keep the six feet distance and several others. Not a big deal in my mind. I don’t know about all the groups, but our guys were fine with the new guidelines and we’re just happy to be out there.

I was asked by Jeff Davis our, very dedicated club president, to join him with a couple others and go out and clean and paint the yardage markers. We went out Thursday, the day before the course opened. “Wow” the course looked spectacular. The best it has looked since I moved here, “Great job Bill”!

So for now, the new normal is the course and the range are open for play. We can live with that. What will the “newer” new normal look like? Maybe we will have a bar that we can congregate at a distance, have a cold one and pass around our winnings, (Ours are quarters.)

Our newest, new normal might be that it is appropriate to elbow bump or ride two in a cart. Who knows? all I know is that today’s new normal is a hell of lot better than last week’s normal.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Here a couple of thoughts to ponder now that we are back at it.

A two foot putt counts the same as a two foot drive.

The only sure way to get a par is to leave a four foot birdie putt two inches short.

It takes 17 holes to get really warmed up.

Finally, no matter how bad you are playing, it is always possible to play worse.

That is it for now, get out there and test out that new normal before it gets replaced by a “newer” new normal.