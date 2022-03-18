The Nevada County Diaper Project Receives Substantial Grant

The Nevada County Diaper Project would like to announce their partnership with First 5 Nevada County Commission through a generous grant received from the Nevada County Housing and Community Services Division. This funding will enhance The Nevada County Diaper Project’s reach to families in need of diapers and wipes throughout the region.

“These last two years have been even more difficult due to Covid-19 as more families than ever before are having a hard time meeting the needs of their most vulnerable, their babies,” explained The Nevada County Diaper Project Director Karen Keegan. “I cannot thank First 5 enough for arranging this donation so that more families can be helped county-wide.”

The Nevada County Diaper Project, founded in 2009 by a group of people led by The Wildwood Independent’s columnist Cathy Fagan, began distributing diapers to needy families in Nevada County. Karen Keegan took over in 2019 and it has grown steadily ever since. The need continues to be greater than ever, which makes donations appreciated even more.

First 5 Nevada County is a subsidiary of First 5 of California, but works independently in Nevada County. Their mission statement is: First 5 of Nevada County promotes the importance of early childhood by investing in complex systems of care, empowering families, and strengthening the community.

This mission statement alone shows how their mutual goals complement one other and makes this statement even stronger with their partnership. Please check out their website at first5nevco.com to find out more about First 5 of Nevada County.





There are several ways diaper distribution is done. The Nevada County Diaper Project donates diapers to Interfaith Food Bank and they are given out on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday in Grass Valley at 440 Henderson Street in Grass Valley. The Nevada County Food Bank also distributes diapers on the second and fourth Friday of the month at the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Grass Valley, located at 12889 Osborn Hill Rd. (off Hwy. 174) in Grass Valley. They are also distributed through Partners Family Resource Center in Penn Valley, San Juan Ridge Family Resource Center, Child Advocates of Nevada County, Living Well Medical Clinic, and Sierra Pines United Methodist Church. The list of distribution places is growing. If your organization is in need of these services, please contact Keegan below.

If you wish to donate please contact Keegan at 925-351-4061 or ncdiaperproject@gmail.com . You can also donate your WOW points from Holiday Market. Just ask your cashier how you can donate to this great cause.