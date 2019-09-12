The Mystery of Giles Nerfff Returns

CUTLINE:

Button, the court clerk (Cathy Jones), lays claim to another scalp for the judge’s collection of “flimsy arguments and ugly ties” from a chagrined district attorney Archer Trueshaft (Paul Hauck) in “The Mystery of Giles Nerfff,” returning to the Lake Wildwood stage Halloween weekend.

Here’s Your Chance to See it, or See it Again:

to the Oaks Clubhouse for Halloween Weekend

It you missed it the first time — or if you saw it and loved it so much you just have to see it again — this is your chance.

Lake Wildwood Little Theatre’s smash hit ‘60s karaoke jukebox musical whodunnit, “The Mystery of Giles Nerfff,” is set for a return engagement opening Thursday, Oct. 31, with additional performances Friday and Saturday, Nov. 1 and 2.

When the U.C. Berkeley Class of 1968 came together for their 50th reunion last fall, it seems that murder was done. Now, in a chaotic courtroom comedy laced with live performances of the ‘60s pop and rock hits we all know by heart, the addled alums gather again to figure out whodunnit.

The cast includes veteran Wildwood singer and actor Cap Wallington as Jonny Rocker, would-be music idol and sometime boyfriend of the accused. Grass Valley’s Robert Rossman, well-known to local theatre-goers for his work with Sierra Stages, soars as space-cadet Bobby Stoner. Vicki Young positively purrs as “marital aids” millionairess Candy Fairchild, while Judy Armstrong mixes up plenty of trouble as radical feminist-chemist Emily Beaker.

The accused is alluring, mysterious Sondra Bouffant, portrayed by longtime Wildwood singer-actress Laurie Jo Guastavino, and her attorney is the sweet but savvy Merry Payson, played by Chris Megenity. Local stage favorite Paul Hauck appears as district attorney Archer Trueshaft, the straight arrow who falls apart at the same time as his case.

Theatre Club elder statesman Elmer Fairbanks returns for a star turn as a county coroner with a unique view of his “patients.” And the victim? That would be tech billionaire and unlikely lover Giles Nerfff (that’s with three effs), played by Jeff Davis.

When this welter of wackos convenes in the courtroom of the bibulous, bossy Judge Judy Judderwitz, played by Pam Bazzani, and Button, the frazzled clerk of the court, played by Wildwood livewire Cathy Jones, everyone’s as likely to burst into song (and dance) as they are to sort out the facts.

And the ending? If your friends who saw the show last spring offer you any spoilers, just say, “No!”

Steven Young wrote the script and directs, with musical direction by Carolyn Winters and choreography by Jacquie Katsones. Claire and Ken Schroeder are producing the revival of “The Mystery of Giles Nerfff.”

All seats are reserved at $25.00. Tickets go on sale in early October at http://www.brownpapertickets.com.

All performances, in the Cedar Room at Lake Wildwood’s Oaks Clubhouse, begin at 7:00 p.m. The house, with cash bar, opens at 6:00. Unlike the original, this run of the show will not be dinner theatre, but the cast and crew invite you to make a night of it at the Clubhouse with dinner in the Pine Room, 19th Hole or on the terrace (weather permitting) before the show.

For more details on the show, Lake Wildwood residents may visit the Theatre Club’s web page at lwwa.org.

Advisory: This show includes adult humor with references to sex, drugs and rock’n’roll.