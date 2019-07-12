The Mental Health Benefits of Pickleball

We all know that playing pickleball helps improve our physical health because the game offers aerobic exercise without much risk of injury and is one of the best forms of exercise for people over 55. This information is substantiated by a variety of medical studies and one of the most recent studies done by Western State Colorado University found that adults over 55 who play PB on a regular basis (in this study three times a week for one hour for six weeks) resulted in improved blood pressure and cardiorespiratory fitness.

Now, new research is supporting the benefits PB has on your mental health. Playing PB releases endorphins, which helps the game act as an anti-anxiety activity. These endorphins override the hormones that cause stress and anxiety, which help players feel more cheerful. Your mood improves because you are happier. Playing PB also helps relieve tension. It’s a snowball effect: players feel better, so they sleep better; when you sleep better, your mood is better. It’s already better because of the endorphins flowing through your body and since an individual’s mood is better, you are able to make healthier and better decisions. Plus, often as you become more physically active your diet improves, which further improves your physical and mental health. PB also promotes social interaction which again improves your mental health because PB is a sport you must play with others and this helps you become more socially active. Mental health professionals agree spending time isolated from one’s peers is an easy way to increase feelings of anxiety, stress, and depression. Spending time being socially active with others helps promote friendships and social interactions, which in turn helps you live, laugh and enjoy a happier life. A favorite quote I heard on the PB courts is “You can’t buy happiness, but you can play Pickleball…and that’s pretty close.”

Lake Wildwood has an active group of over 210 PB club members and courts that are available to play on seven days a week. Come out and see for yourself what PB can do for your physical and mental well being. If you are going to the community center or the pool stop by and check out PB – we are that crazy group of friends that you hear laughing and having fun. New members are always welcomed!

