The Little Theatre to Meet

Lake Wildwood’s own theatre company will hold its first members meeting since the Covid lockdown began at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 20, in the Lake Room at the Lake Wildwood Community Center. Members old and new are welcome.

The Little Theatre, a sanctioned club of Lake Wildwood, presents its “mainstage” productions at Lake Wildwood’s Oaks Clubhouse. The group also holds an Actors Workshop and sponsors an annual scholarship for a local college-bound graduate committed to a career in the performing arts or public service.

“We ‘froze’ our membership roster for the duration when Covid put so much of our lives on hold,” said club board president Steve Young. “But now it’s ‘showtime’—time to gather again as a theatre company, bring in new members, and get back to business.”

At the meeting, he’ll review the club’s recent productions, describe the theatrical infrastructure developed since Lake Wildwood’s new clubhouse opened, and talk about what’s in the works, including the group’s production of Enchanted April opening April 22nd. There will also be entertainment and refreshments.

“The collaborative art of theatre brings people together from both sides of the footlights in creativity, laughter, and friendship,” said Mr. Young. “Whether you want to ‘do theatre”’ with us as a veteran or novice, or just want a closer-up view, we invite you to join us on the 20th.”





Membership is open to both residents and non-residents, but if you live outside the gates of Lake Wildwood and want to attend the meeting, the group asks that you email them at lwwlittletheatre@gmail.com so they can arrange for your admission at the gates that day.

If you choose to join, the group must collect modest membership dues in order to insure you while participating in Little Theatre activities. $15 per person or $25 for couples entitles you to all the benefits of membership, starting with advance access to tickets for the best seats to Little Theatre shows.

“But if you decide not to become a member, no problem,” added Mr. Young. “You’re still welcome at the meeting, and the entertainment and refreshments are on us.”