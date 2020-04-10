Those of you who know me also know I am from Pittsburgh, PA. That wonderful place is not only the home of the awesome Steelers (ahem, ahem), it also boasts of being the home of one of the world’s greatest friends of children, Fred Rogers. In one of his TV episodes many years ago, he addressed the disasters being covered in the news that were very scary for young minds.

“When I was a boy and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would say to me, ‘Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.’ To this day, especially in times of ‘disaster,’ I remember my mother’s words and I am always comforted by realizing that there are still so many helpers—so many caring people in this world.” — Fred Rogers (Mr. Rogers)

We need to acknowledge those helpers in our own community — neighbors who are giving of their time and talents to help others.

Thanks to:

— Our health care teams working so diligently in our hospitals and clinics to provide the needed assistant for those effected by COVID 19.

— The blood donors who are doing their part to save lives.

— All of the people sewing masks and giving them to friends, neighbors, front-line workers in grocery stores, pharmacies, and other small businesses.

— Those who are grocery shopping for others who cannot get out on their own. And the dedicated workers in those stores showing up every day to stock shelves, ringing up and bagging our purchases.

— The generous donors keeping the Food Banks stocked as well as the volunteers working to distribute that same food to those in need.

— The talented people sharing song, music and dance on the internet.

— The many instructors doing classes online—even our dedicated exercise instructors here in Lake Wildwood.

And, on and on.

As Mr. Rogers said, there are so many caring people in this world. Let us acknowledge our community “helpers,” and give them a rousing THANK YOU, We love you all.

Stay safe!