Hello, neighbors, friends, and fellow residents. I hope you’re well and getting done all the things that must get done before the holidays. In my final newsletter of the year, I offer you the greatest hits of 2021.

New Location for the Penn Valley Library

Penn Valley Library Branch Manager Cindy Pawlowksi sits behind her desk near the front door of the library’s new location in the Wildwood Shopping Center. Pawlowski says she can’t wait to be able to let people in, but until then helps operate the front door pickup service weekdays from 12 to 3 p.m.



The Penn Valley Library, which opened in 2002, is the newest branch of the Nevada County Community Library system. This branch operates in the Lake Wildwood Shopping Center on Pleasant Valley Road across from the main entrance to Lake Wildwood.

In January 2021, the library moved to a larger location in the same shopping center, doubling in size to over 2,100 square feet. The new location offers outdoor patio seating, a community meeting room, and an area for children to enjoy story time.

Rapid Response and Aggressive Fire Attack

Through a cooperative agreement, the CAL FIRE Grass Valley Emergency Command Center (GVECC) provides regional fire and medical dispatch services to Western Nevada County fire agencies. Automatic Vehicle Locator (AVL) technology installed in CAL FIRE resources integrates with GVECC’s Computer Aided Dispatch program, providing for the dispatch of the closest available resources for a rapid response and aggressive fire attack. Through cooperation and unified command with local fire and law enforcement agencies, 98.2% of the 55 vegetation fires in District 4 never grew beyond ten acres, exceeding CAL FIRE’s mission to contain 95% of all fires at ten acres or less.

Moratorium on Cancellation of Fire Insurance

Following the River Fire in August 2021, Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara issued a notice to insurers declaring a mandatory moratorium on cancellations and non-renewals of

residential property insurance policies in these zip codes (with District 4 zip codes in bold): 95945, 95949, 95713, 95648, 95603, 95959, 95602, 95946, 95631, 95722, 95692, 95703, 95975, 95701, 95736, 95714, 95717, 95986, 95924, 95712.

Big Wins at the Yuba River

This year saw some major wins for the Yuba. The Yuba River Cohort, which I co-chair, secured three new emergency call boxes to be installed at Edwards Crossing, Highway 49 River Crossing, and Maybert Road (in the Town of Washington). Additionally, SYRCL hosted its annual cleanup and hauled 12,609 pounds of garbage and recycling out of the river corridor, as well as 13 other sites around Nevada County. And, finally, in early November, the Save our Bridge Campaign Committee saw the completion of the $6.9 million restoration effort of the Bridgeport Covered Bridge, which had been closed since 2011 for repairs.

Public Transit in Nevada County Got a Huge Upgrade

Nevada County’s bus system – formerly Gold Country Stage and Gold Country Lift – underwent an exciting evolution. The Transit division re-branded its bus service – now called Nevada County Connects and Nevada County Now. And, to make a splash, the division embarked on the first-ever Bus Wrap Contest, which allowed our community to vote on one out of seven pieces of art submitted by artists in our community. The winning artist was Denise Wey with Poppies, and you can expect to see her art appear on local buses in summer 2022. In addition, the bus now services North San Juan Monday through Friday via Routh 7 North San Juan, which makes a stop at the Highway 49 Yuba River crossing! It is exciting to note that Route 7 utilizes a new 9-passenger hybrid transit van, paid for via Low Carbon Transit Operations grant funds, to reduce carbon emissions.

Lone Oak Senior Apartments

The Lone Oak Senior Apartments



In August, Nevada County, the Regional Housing Authority, and residents celebrated the completion of the Lone Oak Senior Housing Development in Penn Valley. Located at 10584 Broken Oak Court in Penn Valley, this development provides 31 units of affordable housing for lower income seniors. Lone Oak includes a dog park, community garden, community room, fitness room, and a computer room, and it’s all very clean and modern. Residents began moving in in July and all units are currently filled. Rents are based on income; residents can earn up to 60% of the area median income and still be eligible for a unit, with no minimum income limits.

Rough and Ready Grange

The Rough and Ready Grange’s monthly breakfasts have returned! I served pancakes at their first breakfast of 2021 in November, and it was fantastic. I’m so happy to see this valuable organization in our community back in action. I’m also pleased to note that they were one of the recipients of the County’s Community Resiliency Grants.

Community Resiliency Grants

Seven District 4 organizations received COVID relief funds from the County as part of its “Community Resiliency Grants” program to help respond to the negative economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic increase resiliency, support recovery, and provide relief.

They were:

Penn Valley Community Rodeo Association

San Juan Ridge Community Library

Woolman at Sierra Friends Center

Curious Forge

Rough and Ready Grange

Synergia Learning Center

North San Juan Community Center

There were many great applications and the decision-making process was tough. We will continue seeking opportunities to support all the great organizations in this community.

Nevada County’s First Ever Military Appreciation Week

Nevada County held its first ever Military Appreciation Week from Nov. 6 to14, during which time 93 participating businesses offered discounts and other incentives to the military community. Some discounts are ongoing, continuing throughout the year. Participating businesses from District 4 include Honey & Cream, Penn Valley Northridge, All About Wells, the Seventh Day Adventist Church, Penn Valley Veterinary Associates, Plaza Tire and Auto Service, and Java Dream. The County is actively taking steps to support military servicemembers throughout the region, including those associated with our neighboring Beale Air Force Base. We look forward to growing that relationship and finding new ways to express our appreciation for their service.

Cowboy Christmas, Craft Fair/Small Biz Saturday

The 17th annual Cowboy Christmas hosted by the Martines Family of Penn Valley. Food, hay wagon rides, beverages, Fun! and Santa was there for the families. Santa the chair in front of the Christmas, had the children on his lap and hand out presents to the kids.



The Martines Family of Penn Valley hosted the 18th annual Cowboy Christmas on November 27 at the Penn Valley Shopping Center. Food, hay wagon rides, beverages, and Santa were all present for attendees to enjoy. Earlier that same day, the Penn Valley Area Chamber of Commerce and Penn Valley’s Wildflower Nursery Garden and Gift Shoppe teamed up presented the fourth annual ‘Small Business Saturday’ day of activities and shopping for Penn Valley.

Happy holidays to you all. May the final weeks of 2021 include more precipitation, time with loved ones, relaxation, and pie. Reach out if you have questions, concerns, or ideas you’d like to share with me: 530-265-1480 or Sue.Hoek@co.nevada.ca.us .