Lindy Beatie Author Photo



Reminder: the Lake Wildwood Christmas tree recycling event is happening tomorrow! Have your trees out by Friday, January 7 (this evening).

January 8 is the Great Tree Recycling pick up date from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., only within Lake Wildwood. Trees need to be stripped of all decorations and MUST be out on the sidewalk next to homes no later than Friday evening for pick up on Saturday morning. “We only go around once. That’s why we need trees out by Friday evening,” explains Rotary President Joyce Feldman. With the help of Perry Magill and Larry Pickard of Waste Management, the tradition continues. “Students will drop off donation envelopes to mail in or will take donations at pick up,” explained Melissa Conley, project coordinator. “Any amount is welcome. All funds go to leadership training and Interact programs at Ready Springs School and Nevada Union High School.”

Rotary Club of Penn Valley is continuing to collect WOW points from Holiday Market to make sure all our families in Penn Valley have enough food to eat. Thirty-five families were given holiday food bags before they went on winter break to make sure no one went without this season.

Photo by Lindy Beatie

Penn Valley Rotary volunteers stuff holiday food bags for families in need.

Photo by Lindy Beatie

For more information, go to pennvalleyrotary.org. The Rotary club of Penn Valley meets the first and third Tuesdays at Players Sports Restaurant at noon.