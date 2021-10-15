The Deer Made Me Do It
Lake Wildwood Fire Wise Committee
As each home was built in Lake Wildwood, the property owner was faced with many landscaping challenges. We have a dry Mediterranean climate with long, dry summer. Water conservation is an important issue in our region. Our local deer population is large and our plantings are a convenient food source. Among the common choices were:
Juniper
Oleander
Grevillea
Rosemary
Cedar
Cypress
Bamboo
Pampas Grass
While each variety has grown well, what we didn’t realize is that they were terrible choices for fire safety. To compound matters, many were planted close to the houses and along driveways, often in rows. In other words, we unintentionally created a fire hazard alongside our homes and evacuation exit routes.
Look at your own home. Do you see these plants in your yard? Look around your neighborhood. They are everywhere! If the deer made you do it, a free defensible space advisory visit can help you make a plan. Request a DSA now!
http://www.areyoufiresafe.com/programs/defensible-space-advisory-visit-dsav
Next article: What to do with hazardous plants!
