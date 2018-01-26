The Cultural Arts and Education Series

Plan to join us for two Wednesdays, January 31 and February 7, at 2p.m. in the Oak Room of the Community Center, as we present retired Foreign Service Ambassador Steven Browning. There is no charge for these lectures.

Join us as Ambassador Steven Browning shares his experiences and insights gained while serving in the Foreign Service for many years and retiring as a Senior Foreign Service Career Minister. Steve will give us a better understanding of the workings of the Foreign Service.

The afternoon will also include a Question/Answer period. Also, plan to join us on Wednesday, February 7 at 2-4p.m.

for part two of Ambassador Browning's lecture entitled "Diplomacy and the Foreign Service: One Diplomat's Story." Steve will be highlighting key events during his tours of duty including the Rwandan genocide, Nelson Mandela's election, the fight against Ebola, the role of an ambassador, interesting adventures and personalities he has met and what it was like to raise a family in a foreign country.