The Comfort Zone

We all have a comfort zone that is established early in our life and which continually changes as we mature and change roles. This place can be a physical, mental or spiritual safe haven that is non-threatening and in many cases provides joy and peace of mind.

At one time I traveled the world, visiting many countries and experiencing cultures that were very different. Even though I was unable to communicate many times because of the language barrier, I never felt unwelcomed or in danger. That took up 30 years of my life.

Upon retirement, my comfort zone changed quite a bit. My travels consisted of trips to Hawaii and to places on the mainland. No language barriers and minimal cultural challenges. However, it was always so good to come through that gate here in Lake Wildwood, and sleep in my own bed. Trips to Sacramento, Roseville and even San Francisco were still considered in that comfort zone.

Fast forward to this time in my life. My comfort zone is now mainly my little community inside the gates and destinations within a 20-mile radius of the main gate. I feel so happy and content in my little home wearing my sweat clothes and running shoes, reading the books I never had time for while working, baking cookies in my kitchen, meeting friends at the clubhouse for lunch or dinner, and keeping in touch with my family via phone, e-mail and Facebook. Walking, going to the gym, and classes in Qi Gong round out my life, and keep me in that state of contentment.

Now, I know I am not the only one whose comfort zone has been downsized. I speak to many friends here in Lake Wildwood who have shared the same feelings that less is better, peace and quiet far outweigh stress and chaos, and slowing down gives us the chance to do some deep searching to discover who we really are. The Ancient Greek aphorism “know thyself” eventually leads to wisdom according to Socrates. But just as it is important to know thyself is to also important to know when the sweat clothes go on sale at J.C. Penney.­­— Cathy Fagan

—————

A Red Hat Reunion Luncheon is being planned for all those in Lake Wildwood who were at one time A Red Hatter. It will be held at the Lake Room of the Community Center on June 11.

We have limited space so we are asking that those interested in attending to get your name on our list by sending an e-mail to redhatcathy@comcast.net.

Invitations will only be sent out to the names on the list. If you know of any Red Hatters, pleas pass this information on to them. We will be asking everyone who plans to attend to wear the traditional purple outfit and red hat.

Again, please let your sister Red Hatters know and act quickly to get your name on the list: redhatcathy@comcast.net. Questions can also be sent to that address.