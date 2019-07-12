THE BARTLETT CUP. ‘Things are tight at the top as we get close to the end’

Well, August is almost upon us and that signifies the end of the competition year for the Bartlett Cup. First of all, it was named the Bartlett Cup because Dan Bartlett came up with the idea. No, Dan did not die, if he did we would call it the “The Bartlett Memorial Cup” or something like that. For now it is just “The Bartlett Cup”. It is a yearlong competition for accumulation of points similar to the Fed EX point competition. I am not sure exactly how you get points but I know you get some if you participate in an event, more if you win, place and show in that event. You get points if you go to the luncheons and dinners. Someone said you get points if you make the whole round without stopping for a potty break.

Well as of right now, with only the August tournament left, here is how things are shaping up. Jim Voss is the leading point winner with a total of 332.5 points. Just behind Jim, with a total of 327.5 is Jerry Engelskirchen and Terry Thelan. In fourth place is Jim Keck with 322.5 Points. Rounding out the top ten are Steve Ennis, Robert Trujillo. Dennis Armstrong, Gene Vanderplaats, John Paulo and Ron Morenco. The difference between first and sixth place is only 20 points. The pressure is on, good luck to all of you.

Speaking of Bartlett, since he is still alive and kicking, I heard that he and Jim Petersen won the NCGA Four Ball Qualifying Tournament. They shot a net score of 59. How did I hear that, you ask? He called me and told me to make sure I wrote about it. He wanted me to put in the headlines with all CAP LETTERS. “Yes, old Dan is still alive and kicking.” In second place with a net score of 60 was the team of Dave Wiik and Kevin Nelson. Both teams will advance to a sectional qualifying round at a “to be determined location” soon. The winners of that round will advance to the finals to be held at Poppy Hills in the Monterey area.

There has been some discussion at the board meeting regarding posting your scores. The NCGA is very clear on their posting rules. A copy of those rules is posted in the hallway near the computer. Take a look at them when you get a moment. One change, beginning in September, is that ALL tournament scores will be posted. Unlike this year where some tournaments were not posted.

That is it for now, the weather has been wonderful, the course has never looked and played better. Grab your sticks and get out and play.