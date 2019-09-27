The Alternative

You can call it my obsession with beautiful trees in a natural setting that led me to investigate the Better Place Forests on the Mendocino coast. The drive along Highway 20 is relatively dull until you get into the Ukiah area. Then it becomes lush vineyards and wineries followed by a dense forest of tall, beautiful redwoods. After a few miles, the road opens up to the breathtaking views of the Pacific Ocean off Highway 1.

Traveling south to our destination of Point Arena, we passed through small towns with populations of 300 or less. The views of the rugged cliffs and choppy ocean were mesmerizing, and the natural beauty of the area convinced me that this population was happy to deal with the isolation to enjoy the peace and serenity.

We arrived at Better Place Forests and were overcome by its beauty. Well-maintained trails meandered through tall, graceful redwoods, Douglas firs and tanoaks. Views of the ocean could be seen through the trees in several places. Within one hour of our tour, I knew that this was the perfect place for Bill and me. After looking at several sites, I chose a young redwood tree surrounded by rhododendrons and dappled with sunlight.

What is this all about, you ask? It is a decision to choose a final resting place that is an alternative to the traditional internment method. It is the decision to be a part of nature and sustaining our beautiful trees and forests. It is a decision to help with reforestation and reverse climate change. And, lastly, it is my decision. My family will have peace of mind.— Cathy Fagan; cathyfagan@comcast.net

