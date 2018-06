THE 4TH OF JULY AT LAKE WILDWOOD

EVENTS SCHEDULE

8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

8:30 Children's Bike Parade Sign-in (No motors allowed)

Community Center Upper Parking Lot

9:00 Bike Parade in Community Center Parking Lot

9:30 Water Ski Demonstration

10:00 Boat Parade

Food Service Begins

10:30 Sack Race / Bingo Begins

11-2:00 Patriotic Tattoos

11:00 Bean Bag / Bulzi Bucket

11:30 Cookie Walk

12:15 Water Balloon Toss

12:30 Games start at Pool ($3 with ID, $4 without ID)

1:00 Veteran Honored & Flag Ceremony / Bingo & Ticket Sales Pause

1:30 Winner of Boat Parade Announced. Bingo & Ticket Sales Resume

1:45 Watermelon Eating Contest

– Sign up to in advance to participate

2:15 Limbo Contest

2:30 Ticket Sales Close for Beer & Wine. Bingo Ends

2:45 Beer & Wine Sales Close / All ticket sales close

3:00 Close

FIREWORKS AT DARK