The 20th Joanie Bumpus Daffodil Run Is Right Around the Corner

The Joanie Bumpus Daffodil Run Committee has been diligently working to put on a great 20th annual Joanie Bumpus Daffodil Run. We hope you have also been working to get ready for this year event. If you have set a goal this year to improve your fitness, April 5th could be your target date. Many of us have unfortunately been hit with colds and maybe other respiratory bugs. If you do not have a fever, running is a great way to get that breathing going, and to raise your core temperature to fight off that bug. Just take it easy, back off a bit. You could feel a little bit better the next day.

The 20th Annual Daffodil Run is Sunday April 5. It consists of 5K and 10K runs and a 5K walk. The runs start at 8:45 a.m. on Penn Valley Drive at our beautiful Western Gateway Park. Both races will run down Penn Valley Drive towards Spenceville Road. Turn right and proceed south on Spenceville Road. The 5K runners will turn around at 1.5 miles and then retrace the course back to the Park. The 10K runners will continue on just past the Indian Springs intersection, to turn around at just over 3 miles and retrace the course back to the finish in Western Gateway Park.

The walkers will start at 8:50 a.m. but they will stay on the bike/walking path along Penn Valley Drive turn right on to the path to Ready Springs School. On the campus, they will walk the track and some of the beautiful paths around the school. Then they will go back to the park via the dirt path and the bike/walking path along Penn Valley Drive to finish in front of the Butter Makers cottage.

A free kids run for 2-8 year olds starts at 8:30 a.m.. They will receive a beautiful medal. Parents must sign a waver for them to participate.

Registration received by April 1st is $25 for all adults 15 years and up, $12 for children 14 and under (includes a tech tee shirt).

Registration received after April 1st is $25 for all adults 15 years and up, $12 for children 14 and under (does not guarantee a shirt).

You can register online at http://www.daffodilrunpv.com, or on April 5, starting at 7:30 at Butter Makers Cottage.

This is a fundraising community event sponsored by many of our local businesses. The Penn Valley Chamber, Penn Valley Lions, and Penn Valley Rotary, and our 3 local schools, are major benefactors. Money generated by the run goes to our planting Daffodils program, a $500.00 scholarship to a college bound graduating high school senior, who has participated in a Daffodil Run while in high school, and Western Gateway Park.

Contact Gene Gilligan for more information: 263-7386 or geegill116@yahoo.com.

If the status of the event should change to due health concerns in our county, the event coordinators will contact the community and post notices.

Come out and join us for this great Penn Valley event or come out and give the participants a big Penn Valley Cheer!