Thanks for a Very Successful Holiday Season

Some time has passed since I have last written you, and we have lots to catch up on. For starters, I want to acknowledge the successful holiday season we had at The Oaks, as well as thank all involved in the decorating and the celebrating with us. It was a great feeling to see the venue filled with friends and family, especially during our New Year’s Eve celebration!

The Oaks Clubhouse is always looking to enhance the Community’s experience through nights of entertainment, special events and improving our food and service — so often, in fact, it can be hard to stay in the loop with all the events.

An excellent way to stay connected is, if you have Facebook, follow the group page, “The Oaks, Clubhouse Lake Wildwood.” We do our best to update, in real time, with information and photos.

For those who do not use Facebook, we do our best to keep e-Bits up-to-date, as well as the http://www.lwwa.org home page.

I can confidently say that at The Oaks Clubhouse we now host the largest selection of whiskey in Nevada County and maybe beyond. Whiskey is one of the most popular spirits in the hospitality industry and we are proud to carry some of the most highly coveted bottles in the world. These include Pappy Van Winkle, Weller 12 year and Blanton’s.

Here at The Oaks we have recently created a whiskey flight program: choose three whiskeys and you will receive a one-ounce tasting of each of your selections. Feel free to ask your server for our two-page whiskey list next time you’re in.

With that said, we recently hosted a very successful Whiskey Pairing Dinner. Those who attended this special evening were educated on four highly sought-after whiskeys, which were paired with a very special menu presented by our talented kitchen, led by Chef Chad.

If you missed this event, don’t fret; we will be hosting similar pairings monthly, which will involve whiskey, beer, scotch, tequila and, of course, wine. We are limiting the number of reservations to ensure that we deliver a quality experience to our guests.

Free Comedy Nights at The Oaks Clubhouse have become very successful with the extremely talented comedians arriving from around the state and beyond. It’s been so successful that we will now host the evening with two show times and include ticket sales. These ticket sales will be $5.00, a very reasonable price for the value received.

These ticket sales will help us better understand how many people we can expect and accommodate. The last thing we want is to have standing room only, deliver a subpar experience and turn people away.

Enhancing our restaurant is always on my mind. I continue to see a steady stream of Community Members dining with us here at The Oaks. Chef Chad and I are focusing more on the presentation of our dinner menu to enhance the experience of our guests as well as our consistency.

Behind the scenes Chef Chad, the team and I are working on creating a relaunch of The Oaks Restaurant to our community. This relaunch will be a “grand re-opening,” which we believe will be very successful and offer something for everyone, and a totally new experience our community has never seen. We hope to have this relaunch ready for the end of March / beginning of April.

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner and we are looking forward to providing a quality experience and product to our community. You may have read in TWI that we are sourcing fresh Maine lobster and scallops from Portland, Maine. The Sweethearts Dinner Dance will have a four-course dinner menu, DJ and no-host bar. The price of $80.00 a person includes the tax and tip. If you are interested, reach out to Event Manager Andi Miller at (530) 432-1154.

Upcoming Events at The Oaks Include:

• Open Mic Night every second and fourth Monday of the month, 6:00–8:00 p.m.

• Chris Crockett every Wednesday, 5:30–8:00 p.m. (playing acoustic classics)

• Billy and The Kid every Friday, 6:00–8:30 p.m. (playing soft acoustic classics)

• Karaoke every third Tuesday, 6:00 p.m.–TBD

Thank you all for the ongoing support. We look forward to serving you upon your next visit!