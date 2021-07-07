Thank You Lake Wildwood and New Life Nursery
Thank you Lake Wildwood residents for your tremendous support of the Garden Club’s annual fundraiser held again this year at New Life Nursery in Penn Valley. The Fundraiser was another huge success due to the enthusiastic participation of our Lake Wildwood residents, several clubs and committees, and our Penn Valley neighbors.
This year because of the Covid restrictions imposed on large gatherings, New Life Nursery offered the Garden Club a creative and unique opportunity to have its fundraiser during the entire month of April. By extending the dates of the fundraiser over a 30-day period, it provided a safe shopping environment for both community members and the nursery staff.
New Life Nursery gave each customer attending the fundraiser a 10% discount on purchases AND donated a matching 10% to the Garden Club. This year New Life Nursery generously donated $1,200 to the Garden Club. Wow! These funds will be applied to the club’s purchase of 3,500 daffodil bulbs for planting in the fall.
Once again the Garden Club is reminded what a special community this is for living and for gardening. Thank you Lake Wildwood residents and New Life Nursery!.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Thank You Lake Wildwood and New Life Nursery
Thank you Lake Wildwood residents for your tremendous support of the Garden Club’s annual fundraiser held again this year at New Life Nursery in Penn Valley. The Fundraiser was another huge success due to the…