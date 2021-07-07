Thank You Lake Wildwood and New Life Nursery

Brandon Lindsen of New Life Nursery presenting a $1,200 check to the Garden Club



Thank you Lake Wildwood residents for your tremendous support of the Garden Club’s annual fundraiser held again this year at New Life Nursery in Penn Valley. The Fundraiser was another huge success due to the enthusiastic participation of our Lake Wildwood residents, several clubs and committees, and our Penn Valley neighbors.

This year because of the Covid restrictions imposed on large gatherings, New Life Nursery offered the Garden Club a creative and unique opportunity to have its fundraiser during the entire month of April. By extending the dates of the fundraiser over a 30-day period, it provided a safe shopping environment for both community members and the nursery staff.

New Life Nursery gave each customer attending the fundraiser a 10% discount on purchases AND donated a matching 10% to the Garden Club. This year New Life Nursery generously donated $1,200 to the Garden Club. Wow! These funds will be applied to the club’s purchase of 3,500 daffodil bulbs for planting in the fall.

Once again the Garden Club is reminded what a special community this is for living and for gardening. Thank you Lake Wildwood residents and New Life Nursery!.