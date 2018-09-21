A BIG thank you to everyone who participated in last nights three chambers mixer. Robin Davies, Grass Valley Chamber Director, said that there was energy in the room which is not always present at some of the chamber mixers.

BIG THANKS TO:

Grass Valley and Nevada City Chambers for donation of the gift baskets.

Dustin and Andi – LWWA – Dinner Gift Certificates

Andi for overseeing setup as Event’s Coordinator

Diane, Joel, for greeting and handling name tags, Split the Pot, and business cards for door prize drawings

Donna for EVERYTHING behind the scenes and support

Bob for welcome on behalf of LWWA and your support of CRC. Thanks for checking into improving the sound system.

Robin for her support and encouragement in helping put Lake Wildwood on the MAP!

Fred and Mike for barricade set up and take down.

Mike Dobbins – his friendship for over 40 + years and for The Union & TWI

Steve for your faithfulness in capturing LWWA events

Kelly for printing parking lot signs and printing the LWW Mixer game

Mike for Sip and Sup Lake Cruise

Jim Knight – A foursome round of golf and four golf hats.

Mike M as MC

AND THE WHOLE CRC TEAM! YOU ARE AN AMAZING GROUP OF INDIVIDUALS WHO WORK TIRELESSLY BEHIND THE SCENES

On behalf of LWWA CRC and the promotions sub-committee,

Lynda Murphy