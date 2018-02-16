Thank you, residents of Lake Wildwood and the greater Penn Valley community, for teaming up with Barry Svendsen and his Holiday Market employees and graciously supporting the efforts of Interfaith Food Ministry, feeding the hungry of our community in Nevada County.

Through your efforts and donations, $1,940 worth of Holiday Market WOW points and 503 Holiday Market holiday food bags, valued at $3,775, were donated to IFM in 2017.

On Feb. 1, Kate Laferriere, development director, and Rick Kahil, IFM board vice president, presented a certificate of appreciation to Barry and his team.

Thanks again to everyone for your continued participation and support of IFM and our mission serving the community.