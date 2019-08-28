Texeira Scores Four Aces in Putting Tourney

Twenty enthusiastic members appeared on July 25 to test their putting skills. One of the many things that is great about this group is that you do not know who you will be playing with until you draw for partners. Obviously you make many new friends that way.

A total of 26 aces were scored that day. Bobsie Bostic, Lois Dahl, Esther Morales, Patti Lawrence and Dianne Riel each scored one ace. Two aces were shot by Cathy Jones, Cherie Mayfield and Jan Larson. Three aces each were scored by Irmgard Boies, Joan Broomfield, Rose Frazier-Hart and Arlene Thelen.

The biggest win in aces that day was accomplished by Rita Texeira when she shot four!

Moving on to the Putting Tournament, First Place was shared between Rose Frazier-Hart and Rita Texeira, who both shot 35. A score of 36 put Irmgard Boies in Second Place. Scores of 38 for each player put Cherie Mayfield and Arlene Thelen together in Third Place,

Twenty-one Putters appeared on Aug. 1. Again, a great time was had by all. Arlene Thelen, Jackie Sponsler, Patti Lawrence, Carol Campbell, Lois Dahl, Bobsie Bostic, Kathy Hendricks and Betty Foley led the way by shooting one ace each. Two aces were scored by Cathy Jones, Judy Mann and Jane Larsen. Irmgard Boies had three aces.

Big winner for Aug. 1 was Rose Frazier-Hart, who had four aces!

A score of 35 put Irmgard Boies in First Place for that day’s Putting Tournament. Second Place was shared by Rose Frazier-Hart and Jackie Sponsler, both scoring 37.

Continuing on and reporting on the Aug. 8 putting, 23 players were in attendance. Scoring one ace each were Lois Dahl, Irmgard Boies, Carol Battles, Susan Dean, Babsie Bostie, Betty Foley, Judy Mann, Rita Texeira and Kath Williamson. Only two players, Cathy Jones and Jackie Sponsler, were able to score two aces.

In the Putting Tournament Jackie Sponsler’s 35 won First Place. Irmgard Boies won Second Place when she shot a 36. Dianne Riel and Rita Texeira shared Third Place with scores of 35.

Aug. 15 brought out 24 competitors. Pattie Lawrence, Judy Mann, Rita Texeira, Arlene Thelen, Linda Brown, Carol Battles, Lois Dahl and Joan Bachus each shot one ace. Jackie Sponsler, Rose Frazier-Hart, Sara Amaral, Lynn Amaral and Irmgard Boies had two aces.

In the Tournament, First Place went to Rita Texeira for her 36. A score of 37 shot by Irmgard Boies gave her Second Place. In Third Place scores of 38 won a tie for Patti Haney and Arlene Thelen.

On Aug. 22, 15 members came to show off their expertise on the putting course. One ace was shot by Lois Dahl, Lynn Amaral, Sara Amaral, Rita Texeira and Carol Nizzi. Two aces were scored by Betty Foley and Patti Lawrence. Three aces were shot by Susan Dean, Rose Frazier-Hart and Jackie Sponsler.

The Putting Tournament results gave First Place to Rose Frazier-Hart for her 35. Second Place scores of 37 each awarded a tie to Jackie Sponsler and Joan Bachus. Susan Dean took Third Place with her score of 40.

Congratulations to all of our winners! They are doing a fantastic job!

Reminder: After you read this article, which is to be published Sept. 6, the course is scheduled to be closed from Sept. 9 through 12 for fall aerification. Sept. 26 will be our next play day.