Tennis Courts Open…Use With Caution

The tennis nets are back! It is wonderful to be able to use the tennis courts. We have precautions that we should be following in Nevada County.

Sports or activities that involve the use of shared equipment, such as balls, may only be engaged in by members of the same household. This will allow Tennis, Pickleball and Bocce Ball to be played as long as the players are members of the same household.

It is a good idea to wipe down what you have touched while using the court ie. the bench, scorecard, and the ball machine. We do not have systems in place to monitor the court usage, but will rely heavily on the responsible behavior of the players to be safe. We all hope that this is temporary and things will go back to normal sooner than later!

Your Tennis club is very anxious to plan some safe fun tennis events! We will need to plan them according to the restrictions that are in place at the time.

Please keep saving your Garage Sale items for our Tennis Club TTT participation in September! We will be able to share the drop off dates once it gets closer.