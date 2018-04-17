Teamwork—Saving the Historic Bridgeport Covered Bridge

Since first taking office in 2007, I have published this monthly article with the title "Teamwork." Well this month, I would like to point you to the Save Our Bridges Campaign Committee who for several years now has tirelessly exuberated the meaning of teamwork by bringing the community together to save the historic Bridgeport Covered Bridge. While there have been some ups and downs along the way, the group has sustained without fail and continued its efforts to raise awareness and put pressure on us elected folks to ensure funding for the restoration of this local treasure. Most recently, the group began wielding itself back into action when some concerns were raised regarding the final approvals of the project might be delayed which could have pushed project construction out another year. Fortunately, the project has been fully approved and project construction will be going out for bid by the time you read this. I would like to particularly thank Doug Moon, as the Chair of the Save the Bridge Campaign Committee for his continued leadership. I would also like to thank Congressman Doug LaMalfa and his office for their continued support for the restoration of Bridgeport Bridge, as well as State Assemblyman Brian Dahle for his support and efforts. I would like to thank State Parks Chief Ranger Mathew Green for his work and community engagement to ensure this project continues to move forward.

Now a few months ago, I explained my position on the Board's initial action to not approve a budget amendment to fund the implementation of the Voter Choice Act (VCA). However, consequently, the Board at its February meeting adopted a budget amendment to allow for the implementation of VCA. So what does that mean for Nevada County voters? Well, it means a couple of things. First the VCA will replace the voter precinct system that we have all become use to. Instead, the election system will include mailed ballots to every registered voter. It also means that previous voter precincts will be replaced with voting centers and ballot drop-off locations that will be made available 3 to 29 days prior to and on the Election Day. And, unlike before, anyone can go to any voting center to cast their ballot.

So let's talk specifics, the County will be operating and administering seven (7) voting centers which include two (2) 24-hour Ballot drop-off locations and five (5) daytime Ballot Drop-off locations that will be open 28 days before the election and through Election Day.

— Hank Weston, District 4 Supervisor