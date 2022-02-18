Author photo



Hello, District 4. Welcome to an early, dry spring. I hope you’ve been able to take advantage of the pleasant weather to do any vegetation management/defensible space work that may be needed on your property. There have already been several escaped burn piles, so please be extra alert and careful. It would seem we are headed toward a dry summer, so our collective attention to fire prevention will be critical.

The Board of Supervisors’ 2022 Objectives

At our annual workshop in late January, the board reviewed how the County performed on our 2021 objectives – our top priorities – and established our 2022 objectives. This process allows us to provide clear direction to County staff for budget development and execution of programs that address the challenges faced by the community.

The 2022 board objectives include fiscal stability and core services, emergency preparedness, economic development, broadband, cannabis, housing, homelessness and, a new one this year, recreation. The recreation objective presents us with some exciting opportunities to advance projects with economic development and health and wellness benefits for the county. The other, ongoing objectives build on progress from prior years and, in some cases, include new strategies to help us succeed.

Nevada County’s 2022 Homeless Point-In-Time Count Set for Feb. 23

The Nevada County Continuum of Care (NCCC), in coordination with the Homeless Resource Council of the Sierras (HRCS), has announced that Nevada County’s annual point-in-time count of homeless individuals and families will take place February 23, 2022.

Point-in-time (PIT) counts are required for federal funding for homelessness and for supportive services that work to keep people with mental illness housed. For years, PIT counts have been a factor in receiving federal funding, but recent moves by the state have pegged increased state funding to address homelessness and housing to these counts, adding new urgency to ensuring that everyone experiencing homelessness in Nevada County is counted.

In 2017, California prioritized homelessness and housing and Governor Newsom’s latest proposed budget continues that trend. “To be competitive for funding, it all starts with the PIT count,” says Brendan Phillips, Housing Resource Manager with Nevada County Health and Human Services “The state funding is not just about services for people experiencing homelessness, it’s about funding for housing that can meet the needs of our community, whether you are homeless or struggling to stay housed.”

Point-in-time counts are not a comprehensive measure of an area’s homeless population but, rather, snapshots from a single day that can be used to approximate broad trends. Typically, they are viewed as undercounts for a community’s yearly overall homeless population because many people may move in and out of homelessness throughout the year.

Do you know someone who is experiencing homelessness? Reach out to 211 for help: dial 2-1-1 or go to https://211connectingpoint.org/ .

Correcting Misinformation

The County continues to update its “Correcting Misinformation” page, where you can find myths and facts about County operations, staff salaries, the real deal on the County’s contact tracing vendor, and more: https://www.mynevadacounty.com/3460/Correcting-Misinformation

Extension of Public Comment Period for Idaho Maryland Mine

In case you haven’t yet heard, the draft environmental impact report for the Idaho Maryland Mine (owned by Rise Grass Valley) has been released for public review and comment. However, please note that the 60-day review/comment period has recently been extended due to the winter storm events in late December, which caused Nevada County residents to lose utility power and internet access for an extended period.

In-person verbal comments on the adequacy of the draft environment impact report can be provided at 9:30 a.m. on March 24, 2022, in the board chamber at the Rood Center. The deadline for providing written comments has just been extended to April 4, 2022.

To learn more about the project, review documents, view the basic project timeline, sign up for email, for more information on the environmental review documents and process timeline, how to provide comment, and more please visit the County’s website: http://www.mynevadacounty.com/IMMRise .

Nevada County Reads Program

The County library system has launched Nevada County Reads. This project is presented in partnership with the Nevada County Superintendent of Schools and is funded, in part, by the Friends of the Nevada County Libraries. The program aims to deepen engagement in literature through reading and discussion, and everyone in the community is invited to participate. This book chosen for this year is Circe by Madeline Miller. With unforgettably vivid characters, mesmerizing language, and page-turning suspense, Circe is a triumph of storytelling, an intoxicating epic of family rivalry, palace intrigue, love and loss, as well as a celebration of indomitable female strength in a man’s world. A New York Times Best Seller, an Alex Award winner for crossover teen-adult fiction, and named one of the best books of 2018 by NPR, The Washington Post, Time, Kirkus, and Publisher’s Weekly, Circe is an intoxicating and powerful read. Pick up a Circe-themed grab bag or activity book at your local library and learn more about Greek mythology through discussion and storytime. Visit the Nevada County Reads webpage to sign up for discussion times.

Small Business Signup for N95 Masks

The County is offering no cost PPE for small businesses, including N95 masks. To request PPE, please complete an online form in advance at https://www.mynevadacounty.com/3170/No-Cost-PPE-for-Small-Businesses . After completing the request form, you may pick up the PPE from the location you selected. Small businesses may send a family member, volunteer, or employee as a proxy to pick up the protective equipment. Hand sanitizer and masks will be available while supplies last.

Thanks for reading this far and for being part of District 4. As always, please reach out if you have questions, concerns, or ideas you’d like to share with me: 530-265-1480 or Sue.Hoek@co.nevada.ca.us .