Happy New Year, District 4! A lot has happened since my final newsletter of 2021. District 4 was not impacted by the heavy snowstorm as significantly as other districts in the county, but I know there was some tree damage. I hope you and your loved ones are safe and have found whatever resources you need to recover from the storm.

Storm Response and Recovery

In response to the late December snowstorms and the subsequent tree and power line damage, Nevada County’s Office of Emergency Services declared a Local Emergency on Monday, December 27th, which went into effect immediately and was ratified by the Board of Supervisors on the 30th. Nevada County was the first impacted County to declare a Local Emergency and, subsequently, staff was deployed nonstop–many working 24/7 on 12-to-14-hour shifts–plowing roads and responding to urgent community needs.

The emergency proclamation enabled Nevada County to more effectively respond to the snowstorm, seek and utilize mutual aid, obtain state and federal funds, if available, and ensure that the County’s resources and economy, as well as the community at large, have all the necessary tools available to address the storm impacts.

During the power outages, the County maintained a webpage (MyNevadaCounty.com/StormInfo) of helpful resources for everyone impacted by the storm, including free firewood, free laundry and shower services, and help securing propane delivery. Please note that, by the time you read this, these services will have ended, as a result of power having been 100% restored by January 12.

During any disaster or major event, residents are encouraged to call 211 Connecting Point at 1-833-DIAL211 to connect with community resources or report critical unmet needs.

And, finally, if you use medical equipment that relies on power, please register with PG&E’s Medical Baseline Program to ensure that they are aware of your need during future power outages and PSPS events.

New Year, New Chair

At the first board meeting of each year, the board selects the new the chair and vice chair. This year, I was selected to serve as chair and District 2 Supervisor Ed Scofield will serve as vice chair. I’m excited to take on this leadership role and wanted to take the opportunity here to let you know the role of the chair:

•Run the board meetings

•Preside over ceremonies

•Establish committee appointments

•Approve agendas

•Execute all ordinances, resolutions, and proclamations

•Execute all board-approved contracts, unless signing authority has been delegated

How to Participate in Public Meetings

County staff has prepared a helpful guide for those wishing to provide comment in public meetings. The full guide is available on the board’s webpage (MyNevadaCounty.com/BOS) and an excerpt is provided below.

How to Provide Public Comment

Public comment is heard separately for each item on the agenda. For topics NOT on the agenda, public comment is allowed during the general public comment period during regular meetings. Comments should be limited to topics that are within the County’s jurisdiction or purview.

Check the agenda to know when to make your comments. Copies of the agenda, printed on blue paper, are located in the Rood Center lobby or online at MyNevadaCounty.com/BoardMeetings.

Items NOT on the Agenda: The chair will ask for public comments for any item not on the agenda, but within the County’s jurisdiction or purview.

Consent Agenda: Express your desire to comment at the introduction of the consent agenda when the chair calls for comments. The consent agenda is a group of items that are assumed to be routine and non-controversial. They are all voted on as one item. An item on this agenda is only discussed separately at the request of a board member.

Items on the Agenda: The chair will ask for comments after completing the presentation on that item.

You can make public comment in the following ways:

In-Person: Wait in line and come to the designated podium when the chair calls for public comments.

By Phone (During a Meeting): Call 530-270-3474

Written Comments (must be received by 4 PM the day before the meeting)

E-Comment: This tool on the Board’s webpage (MyNevadaCounty.com/BOS) is available once the agenda is posted.

Email: BOS.PublicComment@co.nevada.ca.us

Send a Letter: Clerk of the Board, 950 Maidu Avenue, Ste. 200, Nevada City, CA 95959

Correcting Misinformation

Some misinformation about County operations and board actions continues to make the rounds, including during public comment at board meetings and on social media. In an effort to be as responsive as possible to the concerns and questions of county residents, we have prepared a document that attempts to set the record straight. An excerpt is provided below and the rest are available on the board’s webpage.

Myth: The County has not been transparent in its operations and use of federal COVID funds.

Fact: All County expenditures must derive from an adopted budget before they can be incurred. The fiscal year budget (July 1 – June 30) is adopted in a public meeting by a Board of Supervisors’ resolution, following a public hearing, which is advertised to the public no fewer than 10 days prior to said hearing. Changes to the adopted budget may only be made by Board of Supervisors’ resolution in a public meeting, requiring a 4/5 affirmative vote. These actions are always taken in public meeting and are open to public comment. The publicly elected auditor-controller will not authorize expenses that do not derive from a board-established budget.

Federal funding provided to the County in response to the COVID-19 public health emergency does not circumvent the requirements for expenditure authority as described above. All expenditures related to the CARES Act (CRF) and the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding have been presented to the Board of Supervisors as presentations (i.e., not on the consent agenda) and were then adopted by a Board of Supervisors resolution requiring a 4/5 affirmative vote. A robust public transparency portal for both CRF and ARPA has been active on the County’s website since April of 2021 at https://www.mynevadacounty.com/ARPA .

I’m looking forward to all the opportunity that lies ahead in 2022. I am eager to serve you and all of Nevada County in my new role as chair of the board. As always, please reach out if you have questions, concerns, or ideas you’d like to share with me: 530-265-1480 or Sue.Hoek@co.nevada.ca.us .