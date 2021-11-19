Author photo



Greetings, District 4. Wow, I’m so grateful for the rain we’ve been getting. I hope you’re staying dry and healthy as we enter the final weeks of 2021.

Safe Debris Burning

Now that CAL FIRE has declared an end to fire season and the start of Open Burning, please follow these tips for a safe burn pile:

1. Check if it’s okay to burn before lighting your burn pile by calling 530-274-7928 or checking online at myairdistrict.com.

2. Burn piles must be no larger than 4 feet by 4 feet.

3. Clear all flammable material and vegetation within 10 feet of the outer edge of pile.

4. Keep a water supply and shovel close to the burning site.

5. A responsible adult must be in attendance until the fire is out.

6. No burning shall be undertaken unless weather conditions (particularly wind) are such that burning can be considered safe.

7. Never burn garbage, construction debris, painted wood, plastic, etc. (as doing so would release highly toxic pollutants).

8. For best smoke dispersion, burn between 9 AM and 3 PM.

Living Amongst Wildlife

As you may have seen in the news, there have been many recent wildlife sightings in populated areas. This is potentially due to this season’s wildfires and the drought, and it’s up to us to be mindful that these animals live very close to us. We should all be taking reasonable precautions, like securing our garbage and recycling bins, bringing our pets in at night, and knowing the basics of how to respond if you were to have a close encounter with one of these animals. (For example, if you encounter a mountain lion, make yourself seem as large as possible, make noise, and act defiant). Reach out to the Resource Conservation District of Nevada County (530-272-3417) for more tips, or Agricultural Commissioner Chris de Nijs for information on wildlife conflicts with livestock at 530-470-2690 or agdept@co.nevada.ca.us .

Historical Landmarking of the Kentucky Ridge Mine Site

The board of supervisors recently approved the historical landmark designation of the former Kentucky Ridge Mine, located here in district 4 on Lone Lobo Trail.

The Kentucky Ridge Mine – which likely spanned over a hundred acres on the southern downslope of Kentucky Ridge leading down to Deer Creek – was founded by Colonel William F. English (1807-1852), a former elected official, militia member and plantation owner from Florida. In late 1849, English commissioned the construction of a steamship in Philadelphia, the Commodore Stockton, to transport himself, other Southern planters, and their enslaved workforce to California to mine for gold. He brought between 30 and 45 slaves, including women and children. At least four of his workers came with the understanding that they would work for 18 months in exchange for their freedom.

To read more about the mine and the people who worked there, search “NEV 21-01” on the County’s website: nevco.legistar.com/Legislation.aspx.

This historical landmark designation will help raise awareness that this business venture relied on an enslaved workforce. In fact, Colonel English was one of over a dozen slave owners in Nevada County at that time. Admirably, some of those enslaved people later became free, respected, and trusted members of our early communities.

Bridgeport Covered Bridge Reopening

On Thursday, November 4, the Save our Bridge Campaign held a grand re-opening ceremony to commemorate the completion of the $6.9 million rehabilitation of the Bridgeport Covered Bridge. The bridge is a visually striking, cherished icon that connects us to nature and to our local history. Not only is it beautiful and unique – in fact, the 225-foot, single-span Howe Truss, Burr Arch structure is the only one of its kind in the nation – but it’s also part of our living history. I recall herding my family’s cows across the bridge as a child. Maybe you have memories of crossing the bridge when you were younger?

I want to give a hearty thanks to district 4 resident and community leader Doug Moon, the chair of the Save our Bridge Campaign Committee (and who also serves on the Penn Valley MAC!). Any project of this magnitude requires dedication, patience, and diligently knitting together the many pieces and players involved. Great job, Doug. You have made such a difference.

Looking Back at Military Appreciation Week

On November 11, Veterans Day, we honored and celebrated military veterans, as we do every year. But this year, Nevada County also held its first ever Military Appreciation Week from Nov. 6 to14, during which participating businesses offered discounts and other incentives to the military community. Some discounts are ongoing, continuing throughout the year. I’m so pleased to see businesses from district 4 on the list, including Honey & Cream, Penn Valley Northridge, All About Wells, the Seventh Day Adventist Church, Penn Valley Veterinary Associates, Plaza Tire and Auto Service, and Java Dream. Find the list of all participating businesses, and register your own business to participate at mynevadacounty.com/MilitaryAppreciation

Community Resiliency Grants

Earlier this year, the board of supervisors set aside $2 million of the County’s COVID-relief funding from the federal government for a “Community Resiliency Grants” program to help respond to the negative economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Eligible applicants for the funds included nonprofit organizations, for-profit businesses, and special purpose districts, and the one-time grants provided under this program were capped at $100,000 per entity.

At the November 9 board meeting, the board approved the final list of grant recipients, and it really is an impressive list of organizations.

Congratulations to the following district 4 grant recipients:

Penn Valley Community Rodeo Association

San Juan Ridge Community Library

Woolman at Sierra Friends Center

Curious Forge

Rough and Ready Grange

Synergia Learning Center

North San Juan Community Center

Many of the other grant recipients serve district 4, even though they are based outside of it, including South Yuba River Citizens League (SYRCL), Bear Yuba Land Trust, and others. I’m grateful for all of these wonderful organizations.

And that’s a wrap on my November newsletter! Watch out for critters, keep the rain coming, and reach out if you have questions, concerns, or ideas you’d like to share with me, call 530-265-1480 or email me at Sue.Hoek@co.nevada.ca.us .