Cannabis Compliance

As we enter harvest season, cannabis is more visible in our community. Did you know that cannabis permitting and enforcement in this area is administered by the Nevada County Cannabis Compliance Division? This division within Code Compliance works in partnership with the community to permit and maintain a safe, legal, environmentally responsible, and thriving cannabis industry.

Residents are encouraged to connect regarding all questions or concerns about cannabis cultivation. All concerns are taken seriously and will be reviewed by a Cannabis Compliance staff member.

Residents can reach out to cannabiscompliance@co.nevada.ca.us or call (530) 470-2626. Complaints can also be submitted anonymously online or through a physical form (also available at the Rood Center at 950 Maidu Ave., Suite 170)

Code Compliance Officer Appreciation Week

The week of October 3 through 9, Californians joined together to recognize code professionals and their vital role in promoting the health and safety of the public and the environment. These professionals work tirelessly in the community to ensure property owners are abiding by county, state, and federal laws and regulations.

In 2020, County of Nevada Code and Cannabis staff investigated approximately 408 new complaints. Often, code professionals fill multiple roles in the course of their casework and can frequently be found collaborating with local and state health departments, environmental departments, and law enforcement agencies.

Grant Funding for Defensible Space Assistance

The County of Nevada has received over $5 million dollars in funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to help eligible homeowners pay for fire safe vegetation clearing (also known as “defensible space”) around their properties. Nevada County residents with disabilities, older adults, and property owners who meet specific low-income thresholds can apply online or pick up an application from Fire Safe Council (143 B Spring Hill Dr., Grass Valley, CA 95945).

The funding will be distributed to qualifying residents through the Access and Functional Needs Program and the Nevada County Abatement Program. The two programs will cover 75% of defensible space treatment costs, with the homeowners covering the remaining 25%.

To find out more, reach out to OES@co.nevada.ca.us or 530-265-1515.

Military Appreciation Week

Nevada County has a long history of honoring its veterans for their military service and for working to improve our communities – from the American Legion Post 130 developing the Veterans Memorial Building in Grass Valley in 1927 (completed in April of 1932), to installing plaques on the Highway 20 and 49 bridges bearing the names and service affiliations of local heroes. Nevada County’s connection to our local military members is further strengthened when considering that 116 active-duty members who serve at Beale Air Force Base (AFB) call our county home and bring $9.8 million in revenue to our economy annually.

Recently, County leadership reached out to Beale AFB Commander Colonel Heather Fox seeking to explore opportunities to strengthen ties between the community and the base. During these meetings, three basic needs were identified: off-base opportunities for airmen, off-base housing for airmen and their families, and post-COVID-19 economic recovery for local businesses. Thus, the concept of Nevada County’s first annual “Military Appreciation Week” was born.

Military Appreciation Week is a collaborative effort between the Nevada County Consolidated Veterans Council, Beale AFB, County of Nevada Board of Supervisors, The City of Grass Valley, local Chambers of Commerce (Grass Valley, Nevada City, Truckee, and Penn Valley), The Grass Valley Downtown Association, Sierra Harvest, The Nevada County Economic Resource Council, and The Union. The goal of the program is to honor all active-duty, reserve, and retired military members, veterans and Gold Star families in the County while contributing to the economic recovery of local businesses and service providers.

The event will run from Saturday, November 6 – Sunday, November 14 and will highlight Nevada County businesses who are offering discounts and other incentives to veterans.

Businesses may register their discounts and special offers to veterans and Gold Star parents by completing the Military Appreciation Business Application at MyNevadaCounty.com/MilitaryAppreciation. All participating businesses will receive a window sticker and will be listed on the Nevada County Veterans Services Office webpage. Booklets for the community will also be printed and distributed.

For more information please email militaryappreciation@co.nevada.ca.us

Housing for Veterans

Nevada County was recently recognized by a national initiative known as Built for Zero for making tremendous progress in reducing the number of veterans experiencing homelessness. Now, the community is working to reach a goal called functional zero by November 11, 2021, Veterans Day. Local leaders have been collaborating to house 28 local veterans who are experiencing homelessness, nine of whom are experiencing chronic homelessness. As of early October, twenty of those veterans have been successfully housed.

If you own a rental property and are interested in helping to house veterans, there are resources available to get you started. AMI Housing, Inc (AMIH), a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping people find and remain in their housing, offers these incentives and support programs to landlords:

• Master Leasing & Guaranteed Rent

• Landlord financial incentives

• Financial assistance on behalf of qualified tenants

• Money for repair costs and appliance replacement

• Services and classes to ensure tenant success

• A team of dedicated staff to quickly respond to your calls and provide ongoing support.

To learn more, contact: HCTeam@amihousing.org or (530) 878-5088.

And that’s a wrap on my October newsletter! Stay safe, enjoy the arrival of autumn, and reach out if you have questions, concerns, or ideas you’d like to share with me: 530-265-1480 or Sue.Hoek@co.nevada.ca.us .