Sue Hoek



Hello, Nevada County! Welcome to my year-end newsletter offering the greatest hits of 2022 (in no particular order).

1. 40 Years of Health Care to North San Juan

In February, the Board of Supervisors recognized Dr. Peter Van Houten and the Sierra Family Health Center for forty years of providing innovative health care services to North San Juan and the greater San Juan Ridge community.

2. $6.6M in Federal Funding Awarded to Public Safety Projects in Nevada County

Back in the spring of 2021, as Congress was starting to put together its proposed budget for FY22, they announced that they were bringing back federal “earmarks”—a portion of the federal budget that is set aside for members of Congress to award to worthwhile projects or programs in their districts, without having to go through traditional competitive funding processes. The House calls these funds “Community Project Funding,” while the Senate calls them “Congressionally Designated Spending”—hence, the widely used nickname, “earmarks.”

Nevada County submitted four projects for funding consideration and, ultimately, three of them were successfully awarded a combined total of $6.6M in funding: the North San Juan Fire Suppression System ($1,050,000), Ponderosa West Grass Valley Defense Zone Phase II ($750,000), and the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office Radio Infrastructure Improvements ($4.8M).

These projects were successfully funded thanks to support from Congressman LaMalfa, Senator Feinstein, and Senator Padilla, and to County staff for navigating the application process.

3. Big Wins for the South Yuba River

This fall, we celebrated the fifth anniversary of the South Yuba River Public Safety Cohort (known as “the Cohort”), a roundtable discussion group led by myself and District 1 Supervisor Heidi Hall, and comprised of representatives from the many agencies that oversee public safety in the South Yuba River Corridor, including Bureau of Land Management, US Forest Service, State Parks, CAL FIRE, South Yuba River Citizens League, Bear Yuba Land Trust, Nevada County’s Office of Emergency Services, Community Development Agency, and others. The group, which convenes monthly, troubleshoots safety issues in the river canyon, ranging from lack of cell reception to illegal campfires, and illegal parking. The group’s work has resulted in numerous wins for public safety at the river, including porta potties at Purdon Crossing, providing river visitors with free bandannas containing safety messaging, funding to expand the River Ambassador program, heightened traffic enforcement during peak visitation, and so much more.

One of the Cohort’s big wins in 2022 was the placement of three emergency call boxes at popular river crossings where cellular phone service is unavailable: Maybert Road in the Town of Washington (near the Golden Quartz Picnic Grounds), Hwy 49 River Crossing, and Edwards Crossing.

4. District 4 Voters Re-Elected Me to Serve a Second Term

Out of 7,296 votes that were cast for the District 4 supervisor in the June primary election, 6,026 or 82.5% chose me. Thank you, District 4! I am honored to represent you and am looking forward to the beginning of my second term this coming January 2023.

5. Grant for Western Gateway Park

Earlier this year, Western Gateway Park was awarded $1,144,634 through the California State Parks’ Rural Recreation and Tourism Program for new recreation opportunities that support economic, tourism, and health-related goals. The grant will develop a new limited stay Recreational Vehicle (RV) Camping Area and renovate adjacent ballfields at Western Gateway Regional Park. The new development will include ten RV sites with pedestal BBQs and picnic tables along with landscaping and parking for one tow vehicle. Project improvements will also include new ballfield turf, upgraded safety netting, additional viewing stands, parking and staging areas dressed with roadway gravel. Project plans feature sustainable environmental design elements like green infrastructure, recycled materials, and landscaping with locally grown drought-tolerant native plants. Locally produced interpretive signage along nature trails and park pathways will educate visitors about local species, habitat, and the area’s rich cultural history.

6. Two District 4 Wildfires Knocked Down

Thanks to aggressive response from fire agencies, two worrisome fires that started in District 4 this past summer—Rices Fire and Pleasant Fire—were both stopped in their tracks before they could become catastrophic. Rices Fire erupted in late June—a structure fire that extended into the surrounding wildland. In the end, it moved northeast, burning over 900 acres of brush and hardwood slash, as well as 13 structures. We were very fortunate to have both the equipment and personnel on duty to knock this one down.

In August, the Pleasant Fire started on the Nevada City side of the South Yuba River as a result of a car catching on fire. Both could have been much bigger deals, but once again, our local fire professionals saved the day.

7. Nevada County Awarded Grant to Expand Broadband

In a big step forward for the expansion of high-speed internet service, Nevada County was awarded $497,799 in Local Agency Technical Assistance (LATA) grant funding from the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC). The grant will provide broadband network design and engineering throughout rural Nevada County, accelerating the construction of fiber-to-the-home and business networks to unserved communities over the next few years.

8. Drone Program Implemented to Address Illegal Cannabis Cultivation

The purpose of this pilot program, which was implemented in April of this year, focuses on un-permitted cannabis cultivation within Nevada County. The program benefits include improved staff safety, efficiency and more effectiveness, and supporting the community complaint-driven process. In 2020, the Cannabis Compliance division received 167 complaints but, due to sight obstructions and barriers, 32% of the complaints were unverifiable. This program adds another tool in the enforcement of unpermitted cannabis grows.

9. District 4 Firewise Communities Are on a Roll

I want to offer a big shout out to the Firewise Communities in Lake Wildwood, North San Juan, Rough and Ready, and Hyatt/Blue Sage, among others. Using $3,600 microgrants that were awarded in August, among other resources, they have been taking on important projects ranging from defensible space treatment on individual parcels to ambitious roadside vegetation removal by entire neighborhoods.

To support that work, and as part of the Board of Supervisors’ Emergency Preparedness objective, County staff are working on revisions to the vegetation management ordinance, which we expect will come before the board in February 2023.

10. Military Appreciation Week

The 2nd annual Military Appreciation Week took place here in Nevada County November 5-13, 2022. Seventy-three businesses participated in this year’s program. Military representatives joined us at the October 25 board meeting where we discussed Military Appreciation Week and, to my great honor, they named me honorary commander of Beale Air Force Base!

11. One Team, One Dream

Finally, I want to acknowledge the hard-working County staff members and community partners who play critical roles in advancing many of the projects I’ve mentioned here. We are a team. As Board of Supervisors analyst Jeff Thorsby always says, “One team, one dream.”

Thanks for reading this far. May your holidays be merry and bright! Stay safe and, as always, please reach out if you have questions, concerns, or ideas you’d like to share with me: 530-265-1480 or Sue.Hoek@nevadacountyca.gov .