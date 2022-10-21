Sue Hoek



Hello, friends, neighbors, and Nevada County residents! I have a lot of fun updates and announcements in this newsletter, from the release of the 2021 Crop and Livestock Report, to the upcoming Halloween Spooktacular at the Rood Center, to a reminder to vote in the current General Election. Keep reading and reach out to me with any questions or concerns.

2021 Crop and Livestock Report

On October 11, the Nevada County Department of Agriculture presented the 2021 Nevada County Annual Crop and Livestock Report to the Board of Supervisors. This annual report helps gauge the economic health and diversity of the agricultural community here in Nevada County. In 2021, the total gross value of agricultural products in Nevada County was $21,222,300. This represents an increase of approximately 8% from the previous year.

With timber removed, our food crops saw an even higher increase of approximately 15% or nearly $2.62 million more compared to its 2020 value. This increase is largely a result of more harvested acres and higher value for vegetable crops.

In addition to the traditional Annual Crop and Livestock Report, for the first time ever, the Nevada County Department of Agriculture prepared and presented a Cannabis Supplemental Report authorized under Senate Bill 657 (2019). In the report, the Agriculture Department estimated the legally produced commercial cannabis crop to be valued at $12.4 million dollars. You can view both reports at nevadacountyca.gov/1309/Crop-Reports.

It should be noted that the values in both reports are gross values and do not attempt to measure farm profitability, value-added products, nor does it try to quantify the economic contributions to Nevada County.

Halloween Fun

Nevada County is thrilled to welcome trick-or-treaters to the Eric Rood Center from 3-5 p.m. on October 31 for a fun, family-friendly Halloween event.

We’re partnering with the Nevada City Chamber of Commerce to make Nevada City the spookiest (and most convenient) trick-or-treating destination in town—with parking at the Eric Rood Center and a free Nevada County Connects shuttle to downtown Nevada City.

Ghouls and ghosts of all ages are invited to roam our haunted halls, go on a Spooktacular Scavenger Hunt, and gather tasty treats from each of our departments, where they’ll find a different world behind every door.

Then take the free Nevada County Connects shuttle to downtown Nevada City, where merchants will open their doors to trick-or-treaters from 3-5 p.m. Shuttles will run between the Eric Rood Center and City Hall every 15 minutes until 7 p.m.

We look forward to celebrating with you!

Military Appreciation Week

The second annual Military Appreciation Week will take place here in Nevada County November 5-13, 2022.

In November 2021, Nevada County sponsored its first annual Military Appreciation Week, honoring all active duty, reservists, retired, veterans, and Gold Star Families in the county. The goal of this program is to honor our military community – including active duty, reservists, retired, veterans and Gold Star Families – by engaging businesses to provide them with discounts or special offers. Businesses may register their discounts and special offers to active duty military, reservists, veterans, and Gold Star parents at nevadacountyca.gov/3276/Military-Appreciation.

Military Appreciation Week is a collaborative effort with the Nevada County Consolidated Veterans Council, Beale AFB, Nevada County Board of Supervisors, City of Grass Valley, local chambers of commerce (Grass Valley, Nevada City, Truckee, and Penn Valley), Grass Valley Downtown Association, Sierra Harvest, Nevada County Economic Resource Council, and The Union.

Big Step Forward for Broadband

At the October 11 meeting of the Board of Supervisors, the board’s objective to expand broadband availability within the county took a big step forward.

The board agreed to a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Golden State Connect Authority and the County of Nevada regarding the construction, improvement, operation, and maintenance of broadband service in unserved areas within the unincorporated part of the county.

The exact network locations have not yet been determined – that work will happen over the coming months – but the MOU formally launches a partnership through which the project design work can be carried out.

Tire Amnesty Event at Waste Management

Between October 24 and 28, Nevada County, Grass Valley, and Nevada City residents can dispose of up to nine tires at no cost at select locations.

Commercial tires, tractor tires and tires with rims will not be accepted. If you have more than nine tires, please contact the Nevada County Department of Environmental Health at 530-265-1222 ext. 3 to request an exemption.

Additionally, please note that Waste Management will not offer curbside collection on Thanksgiving Day, November 24, 2022. Collections will be delayed Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov 25. If you have service on Thursday it will be collected on

Friday, and Friday service will be collected on Saturday.

Make Your Voice Heard

Voting in the 2022 General Election began on Monday, October 11, via mail-in ballots or ballot drop box. In-person voting begins Saturday, October 29, and closes by 8 p.m. on November 8. Mailed ballots must be postmarked no later than November 8.

Offices up for election include Penn Valley Fire Protection District Director, Penn Valley Union Elementary School District Member, United States Representative District 3 (which will be our new representative in the US House, as District 1 will no longer include Nevada County), and many other state-level offices. Locally, the Wildfire Prevention, Emergency Services, and Disaster Readiness Measure V will appear on the ballot, as will numerous statewide propositions. Make your voice heard – go vote!

Find out more in the Nevada County Voter Information Guide at sites.omniballot.us/06057/app/cvig/vr.

To find out more about Measure V and how the public can be assured the funds will be used as promised, visit readynevadacounty.org/3526/Measure-V.

United Way Book Sale

After a two-year hiatus, Nevada County and United Way are pleased to announce this year’s book sale in the lobby of the Eric Rood Administrative Center (ERAC) October 17 through November 18. The Book Sale will be open to the public Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Events

• Penn Valley Library events:

o Lego Club, every Wednesday at 3 p.m.

o Penn Valley Page Turners Book Club, October 27 at 1 p.m.

• Penn Valley Rodeo Summer Fun Gymkhanas: October 22, Penn Valley Rodeo Grounds

• 2nd Annual Arts & Crafts Holiday Fair: November 26, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Western Gateway Regional Park

• Small Business Saturday: November 26 in Penn Valley

• Cowboy Christmas: November 26, Penn Valley Shopping Center

As always, please reach out if you have questions, concerns, or ideas you’d like to share with me: 530-265-1480 or Sue.Hoek@nevadacountyca.gov .