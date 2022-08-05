Sue Hoek



Hello, friends, neighbors, and fellow residents of District 4. I hope the latest issue of my newsletter finds you staying cool, enjoying the last days of summer before school starts back up, and looking forward to the Nevada County Fair.

It’s Almost Fair Time!

The 2022 Nevada County Fair will run from August 10 through 14. The fair is an iconic Nevada County event that celebrates so much of what defines this community – agriculture, creativity, and good times with family and friends. The delights that can be found on Treat Street – like the corn dogs at Job’s Daughters’ booth or the amazing soft serve ice cream at the Watt Park Fire Department’s booth – raise significant funding for local nonprofit and service organizations. The livestock competitions and ag mechanics projects allow local youth to develop important life skills and build confidence, while the exhibits and dog show showcase incredible local talent.

I have a very personal connection to the Nevada County Fair. I am a 4H leader, helping my own group of kids to prepare livestock entries for this year’s fair. I’m so proud of how hard they have worked and am honored to help them gain experience and make memories that I know will serve them for the rest of their lives. Additionally, I’ve served on the livestock committee for 20 years, I helped put on the livestock auction, and I am a blue-ribbon winner. The fair means so much to me and to this community and I hope to see you there!

Remember to get your advanced sale tickets before 5:15 p.m. on August 9 at nevadacountyfair.com!

Mid-Year Report Card – How We’re Doing on our 2022 Board Objectives

At the end of each quarter, the County reports its progress on the board of supervisors’ annual objectives that we set at the beginning of the year. I’m pleased to offer you this summary of our mid-year report card.

We continue to make emergency preparedness a high priority. This spring, we held a series of green waste disposal events in Grass Valley and Truckee, where we collected over 3,500 tons of vegetation. It was a perfect example of the kind of community partnership we need to reduce the threat of wildfire. And thanks to a $950,000 grant from CAL FIRE, we cleared hazardous vegetation from County roads, clearing key evacuation routes before peak fire season.

Through our economic development objective, we continue to focus on resilience. Nevada County awarded $107,500 to 43 microbusinesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. And the County received a $1.7 million workforce development grant from the State’s California Volunteers program to increase youth employment and strengthen our community’s capacity to address urgent community challenges related to climate change, food insecurity, and local COVID-19 recovery.

Homelessness continues to be a concern for the County. According to the 2022 Point-in-Time (PIT) count, there were 527 people experiencing homelessness in Nevada County on the night of February 23, 2022, including 60 children under the age of 18. The County’s Health and Human Services Agency recently presented a plan to the Board of Supervisors, which includes specific strategies and goals to address homelessness over the next two years.

Finally, I want to thank the County’s fiscal team for maintaining our financial stability and core services. The approved Fiscal Year 2022/2023 budget includes a healthy reserve that will help Nevada County weather potential economic threats, including a recession.

I’m proud of the work we’ve done so far this year in support of these important objectives, and I look forward to continuing our work with the community to improve this place we all love.

988 Suicide Prevention Hotline

As of Saturday July 16th, everyone in the United States can now access suicide prevention support by simply dialing three easy-to-remember numbers. Call 988 from anywhere in the US and you will be connected to the National Suicide Prevention Call Center network and someone who can support you during a hard moment. Trained hotline volunteers and staff are highly skilled at providing support to people in crisis, including assessing for safety and connecting people to resources.

For Nevada County residents who are feeling suicidal or in crisis, or for their loved ones and friends who are worried, only needing to remember three simple numbers instead of a longer 1-800 number should make accessing care much easier. This shift to a national simple phone number is the first step in a broader vision to improve crisis care for people with behavioral health needs across the country. Given the rise in overdose deaths and rates of depression and anxiety for young people and adults, improved crisis services are essential. Help spread the word about this change in how to reach crisis support over the phone!

Also, always remember that if someone is in imminent danger or risk, please call 911 to get an in-person response.

You can also call the Nevada County Behavioral Health crisis line for access to local services: 530-265-5811 or drop by the Crisis Stabilization Unit located in the parking lot of Sierra Nevada Memorial Emergency Department.

Don’t Clog the Lines!

In the first hour of Rices Fire, there were many 911 phone calls related to the incident, some of them simply seeking information on evacuations in the area. This is a gentle reminder that 911 is purely for reporting emergencies and not for seeking information, including on evacuations. Every 911 phone call must be taken seriously and processed appropriately, which means that information-seekers using 911 could potentially delay emergency response.

For information on evacuations, call 211. Or, use Zonehaven (community.zonehaven.com) to find evacuation information online and make sure you are signed up for CodeRED (nevadacountyca.gov/CodeRED) to receive evacuation notices via phone.

Events

• Penn Valley Library:

o Storytime, every Tuesday at 10:30 a.m.

o Lego Club, every Wednesday at 3 p.m.

• Penn Valley Rodeo Summer Fun Gymkhanas: August 20, September 24, October 22, Penn Valley Rodeo Grounds.

• Penn Valley Hometown Fall Festival: October 1, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Penn Valley Rodeo Grounds. Pumpkin patch, hay maze, kids’ zone, games, arts & crafts, beer, wine, food, vendors, music and more! Free entry, paid parking.

• Community calendar coming soon: the Penn Valley Chamber of Commerce is coming up with a community events calendar for Penn Valley.

Reminders

• Make sure your go bag is packed and you know your potential evacuation routes, in the event of wildfire. Download the 2022 Ready, Set, Go Handbook: https://www.nevadacountyca.gov/DocumentCenter/View/44617/2022-Ready-Nevada-County-Handbook-PDF .

• Let me know your emergency preparedness priorities by taking this survey: readynevadacounty.org/future

As always, please reach out if you have questions, concerns, or ideas you’d like to share with me: 530-265-1480 or Sue.Hoek@co.nevada.ca.us .