Team Mesple, Fridman, Moyer and Egge Take First in Injured Vets’ Tourney

Terri let me know that she and her teammates took first place in the all-ladies division in our Injured Veterans Tournament. The team consisted of Terri Mesple, Chris Fridman, Mary Moyer and Patti Egge. Congratulations, ladies!

Save the Date!

Thursday Oct. 3

Swing for the Cure

Charity Golf Tournament

Help support cancer care programs at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital — golf, sponsorships and/or donations!

Invite your friends and sign up. Choose: ladies flight, men’s flight, or ladies and men’s mixed flight.

Eighteen holes of golf — fun, food, a “featured” drink and prizes.

Details to follow. Mark your calendar today.

Sponsored by Lake Wildwood 18-Hole Ladies Golf Club.

On July 4 the course was open to all golfers for Fourth of July holiday guests. We did not have a Club day.

July 11 was a Reverse Cha Cha Cha Draw day. Team score was either 3, 2 or 1 Net score per hole. It was a Team Draw day. The Low Net for the day went to Betty Moyles with a Net 62. Others with special accomplishments were:

Mo Mazzocco, Birdie Hole #3; Yvetta Testman, Chip-in Hole #4; Dottie Teague, Birdies Holes #3 and 16.

Congratulations!

Winning teams were: First Place, Moyles, Edwards, Szyper and Kraemer, Team Score 121; Second Place, Teague, Liljeblad, Brusher and Brewster, Team Score 124; Third Place, Sainz, Thode, O’Toole, and Plette, Team Score 128.

July 18 was the Battle of the Sexes, where the Ladies Club played against the Men’s Club. We had great weather and the course was in great shape. There were close matches all the way around but at the end of the day, the Ladies took the match with a total score of 8 1/2 to the Men’s score of 7 1/2.

This brings the scores for this tournament to all square, the men having won last year. We will be fighting it out for a tiebreaker next year. Ladies, you can do it!

On July 25 we played an Individual Low Net round. Low Net of the day went to Patricia O’Toole with a nice Net 61. Congratulations, Patricia! Others with special accomplishments were:

MJ Brusher, Eagle/Chip-in Hole #2; Chris Fridman, Birdie Hole #2; Karen Price, Birdie Hole #2; Trish Willard, Birdie/Chip-in Hole #3 and Birdie Hole #6; Suzanne Busch, Birdie Hole #11; Joanne Zemetra, Birdie Hole #11 and Chip-in Hole #12; Carol Plette, Birdie Hole #16; Verda Powers, Birdie Hole #16; Joyce Maddox, Chip-in Hole #6; Patricia O’Toole, Chip-in Hole #8; Betsy Szyper, Chip-in Hole #9; Bridget Buford, Chip-in Hole #14; Shari Davis, Chip-in Hole #17.

Congratulations, ladies!

The flight winners were:

First Flight: First Place, Chris Fridman, Net 68; Second and Third Place, Nina Quintal and Karen Price, tied with Net 69; Fourth Place, Dianna Mortara, Net 70.

Second Flight: First Place, Gayle Liljeblad, Net 69; Second and Third, Nita Edwards and Dottie Teague, tied with Net 73; Fourth Place, Joanne Zemetra, Net 75.

Third Flight: First Place, Patricia O’Toole, Net 61; Second Place, MJ Brusher, Net 65; Third Place, Verda Powers, Net 68; Fourth Place, Yvetta Testman, Net 70.

Ties were broken using the back nine method.

Way to go, ladies!

Aug. 1 started the M2 Cup. This is a Match Play tournament pitting the A team against the B team. The players play in foursomes of two players from each team. The first round was a Net Best Ball, meaning the team with the lowest Net score of the foursome won the hole.

At the end of the first round Team A leads with 7 1/2 to Team B with 4 1/2. There are three additional rounds to play, with the final round on Aug. 22. I will have the final score in my next article. Good luck to both teams!

The ladies with special accomplishments on Aug. 1 were: Connie Berg, Birdie Hole #1; Karen Price, Birdie Hole #2 and Birdie/Chip-in Hole #7; Shari Davis, Birdie Hole #2 and Chip-in Hole #5; Betty Moyles, Birdies Holes #2, 3 and 9; Susan Sainz, Birdie Hole #3; Patricia O’Toole, Birdie Hole #3 and Chip-in Hole #5; Dottie Teague, Birdie/Chip-in Hole #11; Marilyn Baca, Birdie Hole #11; Barb Theobald, Birdie/Chip-in Hole #16; MJ Brusher, Chip-in Holes #1 and #8; Terri Mesple, Chip-in Hole #8; Nita Edwards, Chip-in Hole #10; Candie Pray, Chip-in Hole #10;

Nice golfing, ladies!

If you are a woman resident of Lake Wildwood and love to play golf, we would love to meet you. If you are looking to meet some fun gals to play golf with, we would love to have you join us. We play on Thursday mornings. Contact MJ Brusher at (205) 9492 for details on how to join our Club.

My next article is due on Aug. 28. If you have any Club-related information or know a Club member did well at an away play day, please be sure to let me know before that date so I can be sure to have it in the next article. Your help makes this article possible! Have fun, and I will see you on the course.