Teague, Fahey and the Wilson’s Take 1st at Canoa Ranch

Guess who won first place gross in their flight at the Canoa Ranch open? Dottie Teague, Maria Fahey, Jacque Wilson and Nancy Fuller Wilson, that’s who! Nice going, ladies!

At the 50s 60s at Winchester this November, Sandy Twohig and Maria Fahey finished the first day with a nice 16/30 and Jaques/Ortega Avery finished at 21/45. They say they had a great time and enjoyed wonderful weather.

Oct. 24 was our fifth round of the WGANC Pendant race, as well as the last Friends Day of the year. Patricia O’Toole was the Low Net of the day with a nice Net 67, giving her the Low Net of the Month and qualifying her for the Captain’s Trophy on Nov. 7.

Those with special accomplishments were: Marilyn Baca, Birdie, Hole #16; Bridget Buford, Birdie, Hole #2; Patti Egge, Chip-in, Hole #5; and Karen Broadbent, Birdie, Hole #3.

On Oct. 31 we played our Mystery Pumpkin game. Each team was given a special “pumpkin ball” and each player had a chance to play the ball from tee to green, rotating through the 18-hole round. The teams that retained the ball through all 18 holes deducted two strokes from their team score. The team score was determined by random numbers placed on each green, that determined the number of net scores used on each hole.

There was a five-way tie for Low Net for the Day, all having Net 70. Congratulations to Patricia O’Toole, Linda Thode, Dottie Teague, Sandy Twohig and Gayle Liljeblad for all having Net 70!

Those with special accomplishments for the day were: Karen Price, Birdies, Holes #1 and 15; Maria Fahey, Chip-in, Hole #2; Terri Mesple, Chip-in, Hole #11; Shari Davis, Chip-in, Hole #13; Mo Mazzocco, Chip-in, Hole #6; Orene Sanders, Chip-in, Hole #15; Patricia O’Toole, Chip-in, Hole #6; Sandy Twohig, Birdie, Holes #2 and 13; and Kathie Rupert, Chip-ins, Holes #11 and 13. Good golfing, ladies!

Flight team winners were:

Flight One: First Place, Moyles, Zemetra, O’Toole and Stein, Team Score 122/120; Second Place, Quintal, Thode, Berg and Blind Draw, Team Score 121.

Flight Two: First Place, Twohig, Liljeblad, Maddox and Simpson, Team Score 117/115; Second Place, Fridman, Davis, Turzak and Buford, Team Score 118; Third Place, Mazzocco, Mortara, Allred and Brewster, Team Score 121/119.

Congratulations to all of you! We had an uneven number of teams, four in Flight One and five in Flight Two. I paid 50 percent of each flight.

Our Holiday Dinner Dance is coming up on Friday, Dec, 13, be sure to bring a check for $145.00 per couple to the Pro Shop and reserve your space. Any questions contact Nita Edwards; also check her email showing the details.

If you are a woman resident of Lake Wildwood and love to play golf, we would love to meet you. If you are looking to meet some fun gals to play golf with, we would love to have you join us. We play on Thursday mornings. Contact MJ Brusher at 205-9492 for details on how to join our Club.

My next article is due on Nov. 27. If you have any Club-related information or know a Club member did well at an away play day, please be sure to let me know before that date so I can be sure to have it in the next article. Your help makes this article possible! Have fun and I will see you on the course.