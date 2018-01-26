Tax Assistance available again this year

AARP TAX-AIDE

It is time to start thinking about your TAXES. Once again this year, the AARP Tax Aide folks will be here in Lake Wildwood at the Community Center to provide assistance with preparing and electronically filing both your Federal and California State TAX RETURNS. The Tax Team members have been trained and certified by both the IRS and the State Franchise Tax Board. This service is provided to all Lake Wildwood residents and employees at NO COST. The group can handle most common personal tax returns, including those that have salary, interest, dividends, itemized deductions, pension and IRA withdrawals and other common non-business items. Last year this group completed over 200 Tax Returns for your friends and neighbors. Appointments are required, and are available on Wednesdays from February 7, through April 11 from 12-3 p.m.

Call the Community Center (530)432-3260 to schedule an appointment.