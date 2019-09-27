Sunset Boat Cruise a Great Success!

Our Sunset Boat Cruise on Saturday, Sept. 14, was a great success! Thanks to everyone who participated and helped organize this event. We had a large turnout of Tennis Club members and their spouses, partners and guests. Everyone enjoyed great food and a beautiful warm summer evening on our wonderful lake. It was nice to welcome some new members and also see many long-time friends!

Mark your calendars for our next event in October. The Fall Tournament will be held on Saturday, Oct. 12. Look for more information coming soon.

Fall Fun Friday Intra-club Play: Interested in some intra-club play? Lake Wildwood Tennis Club and facilities manager Bob Stewart are sponsoring intra-club team play.

When: Each Friday morning until Friday, Nov. 22.

What: Team play three eight-game pro sets, consisting of men’s doubles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles. All levels welcome. Bob will assign teams.

Sign up today at the north courts!